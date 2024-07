Parascak pens entry-level contract with Washington

Prince George Cougars forward Terik Parascak has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

Parascak led all CHL rookie skaters in 2023-24 with 43 goals and 105 points and was subsequently named to the CHL All-Star Team and the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. He also ranked fourth in WHL +/- with a +49.

Parascak’s 105 points were the most by a CHL rookie since London’s Patrick Kane (145 points) and Sam Gagner (118 points) in 2006-07 and the fourth most since 2000-01, trailing only Kane, Gagner and Rimouski’s Sidney Crosby (2003-04: 135 points).

Parascak’s 105 points are also the most by a WHL rookie since Pavel Brendl of the Calgary Hitmen tallied 134 points in the 1998-99 season. Specifically, since 1999, there have only been 12 rookies (including Parascak) across the CHL to top 100 points.

The Caps selected the Lethbridge, AB., native 17th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.