Panthers prospect Sawchyn traded to Oil Kings

The Edmonton Oil Kings have acquired Florida Panthers prospect Gracyn Sawchyn from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Edmonton also acquired the rights to Sawchyn’s younger brother Lukas as well as Tracen Ashley. In return, Seattle received Nathan Pilling, five draft picks and two conditional picks.

Sawchyn was a key piece of Seattle’s run to a WHL championship last season as he contributed 18 goals and 58 points as a rookie in the regular season while he chipped in 11 more points in 17 playoff appearances. The 18-year-old also played in all five games for the Thunderbirds as they reached the Memorial Cup final.

This year, Sawchyn had 21 points (six goals) in 17 games with Seattle.

Florida selected Sawchyn 63rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. Previously, he was the first overall pick in the 2020 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.