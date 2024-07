Owen Sound goaltender George signs ELC with Kings

Owen Sound Attack goaltender Carter George has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the LA Kings.

George went 23-21-9 in 56 appearances in 2023-24 where he registered a .907 save percentage, the second best among OHL goaltenders. The 18-year-old also recorded a 3.30 GAA while his 1,923 shots faced and 1,744 saves both led the league. At season’s end, he was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team and Third All-Star Team.

A third round pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, George has gone 30-24-6 in 66 appearances with Owen Sound. His 30 wins are the 12th most in team history.

Internationally, George won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup while at the 2024 U18 Championships he was named the tournament’s best goaltender as he backstopped his country to gold.

Off the ice, the Thunder Bay, ON., native collected the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year as well as the Ivan Tennant Award as the OHL’s Top Academic High School Player.

The Kings selected George 57th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.