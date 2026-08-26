OVO celebrates CHL legends with exclusive OVO x CHL 50 jackets

Members of the CHL’s Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years are receiving personalized commemorative jackets recognizing their place among five decades of major junior hockey’s greatest players

A special group of players who helped define the first 50 years of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) are receiving a one-of-a-kind keepsake to commemorate their place in CHL history.

As part of the CHL’s 50th Anniversary celebrations, members of the Top 50 CHL Players of the Last 50 Years are being recognized with an exclusive, custom OVO x CHL 50 jacket, created to celebrate their remarkable careers and enduring impact on the game.

The jackets serve as a fitting final chapter in the CHL’s 50th Anniversary celebrations, which unfolded throughout the 2025-26 season. As one of the anniversary campaign’s marquee initiatives, the Top 50 list celebrated the greatest players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) since 1975-76 — recognizing stars whose foundations were built in major junior hockey before they went on to shape the sport at its highest levels. The Top 50 were selected through a media vote, with the final ranking determined using a weighted combination of media and fan voting.

Several members of the list received their jackets in person during some of the CHL’s biggest events this past spring.

During championship weekend at the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C., Eric Lindros (No. 7), Denis Savard (No. 29) and Shea Weber (No. 36) were presented with their exclusive jackets. Weber’s recognition carried an added connection to the host city, where the Sicamous, B.C., native developed into a star with the Kelowna Rockets. Over three seasons, Weber helped the Rockets win two WHL championships and the 2004 Memorial Cup before going on to a Hockey Hall of Fame career.

Connor Bedard (No. 30), the youngest player named to the CHL’s Top 50 list, also received his jacket in Kelowna during the Memorial Cup semifinal. The former Regina Pats captain became the WHL’s first exceptional-status player and finished his junior career with 271 points in just 134 regular-season games. His historic 2022-23 campaign included a CHL-best 143 points before he became the first player to win CHL Top Draft Prospect, CHL Top Scorer and CHL David Branch Player of the Year honours in the same season.

A few weeks later, Brendan Shanahan (No. 34) received his OVO x CHL 50 coat during the 2026 CHL Awards. Before a Hockey Hall of Fame career that included three Stanley Cup championships, Shanahan recorded 154 points in 115 games with the London Knights and later had his No. 19 retired by the OHL club.

Another of the list’s most celebrated names received his jacket this summer, when Wayne Gretzky (No. 3) was presented with his while attending the Gretzky Hockey School in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The highest-ranked OHL alumnus on the Top 50, Gretzky recorded 182 points (70G-112A) in 64 games with the Soo Greyhounds in 1977-78 — totals that remain the franchise record for points and OHL rookie records for points and assists — before going on to rewrite the NHL record book as “The Great One.”

More recently, the celebration has continued with three QMJHL legends — Marc-André Fleury, Pat LaFontaine and Patrick Roy — each receiving their personalized jackets, representing three of the most accomplished alumni in league history.

Ranked No. 25, Fleury established himself as one of the QMJHL’s premier goaltenders during four seasons with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. He led the league with a .915 save percentage in 2001-02 and, the following season, earned QMJHL Defensive Player of the Year and Top Prospect honours. Fleury finished his junior career with 151 appearances before becoming the only CHL goaltender ever selected first overall in the NHL Draft. He went on to win three Stanley Cups and a Vezina Trophy while finishing his NHL career second all-time among goaltenders in both wins (575) and games played (1,051).

Fleury is also set to join LaFontaine and Roy in the QMJHL Hall of Fame on September 16 as a member of its 2026 induction class.

For LaFontaine, ranked No. 20, his lone QMJHL season with the Verdun Juniors remains one of the most extraordinary rookie campaigns in CHL history. In 1982-83, the 17-year-old amassed 234 points, including a CHL rookie-record 104 goals, while earning the league’s scoring title and MVP honours along with CHL Player of the Year. He then helped Verdun capture the 1983 QMJHL championship before beginning a Hockey Hall of Fame NHL career in which he recorded 1,013 points.

Roy, ranked No. 16 and the highest-ranked goaltender on the CHL’s Top 50 list, developed his trademark durability during three seasons with the Granby Bisons, appearing in 77 per cent of the club’s games and facing an average of 39 shots per contest. He went on to build one of the most decorated careers ever assembled by an NHL goaltender, winning four Stanley Cups, three Vezina Trophies and a record three Conn Smythe Trophies. Roy was inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame in 2004, while the league’s Goaltender of the Year award now bears his name.

Together, the recipients to date showcase the remarkable breadth of the CHL’s Top 50 — from generational stars and record-setting scorers to championship leaders and Hockey Hall of Famers whose journeys began in communities across the WHL, OHL and QMJHL.

The celebration is not quite finished. More members of the CHL’s Top 50 are set to receive their personalized OVO x CHL 50 jackets in the coming weeks as the league brings this final chapter of its 50th Anniversary celebrations to a close.

Each jacket serves as a lasting, commemorative reminder of a player’s place in CHL history — recognizing not only what they accomplished in major junior hockey, but the impact they went on to make across generations of players, teams, communities and fans.

The complete rankings and player biographies for the Top 50 CHL Players of the Last 50 Years are available at chl.ca/chl50.