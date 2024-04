Overage forward Gill using experience in QMJHL playoffs

By Martin Therreault / LCH

Photo credit: Kassandra Blais

This time last year Justin Gill (NYI) remembers very well where he was. Perhaps a bit too well.

Back then, he was a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix and his team was competing in the 2023 QMJHL semi-finals against the Halifax Mooseheads. After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Phoenix lost the next four games, ultimately getting eliminated in six games.

One year later, Gill finds himself in a similar situation. Now a member of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, his team is again leading 2-0 in the QMJHL semi-finals, this time against the Cape Breton Eagles. He hopes to use his previous experience with Sherbrooke to ensure the Drakkar don’t face the same fate in the 2024 playoffs.

“I’m trying to bring that experience to the locker room, “Gill said. “We want to get four wins; just because you get one or two doesn’t mean your spot in the finals is guaranteed.”

In 2022-2023, the Phoenix also had high aspirations. After all, Sherbrooke finished the season atop the Western Conference after a 50-win season. It relied on Gill, as well as big stars like Joshua Roy (MTL), Ethan Gauthier (TB) and Tyson Hinds (ANA) to name just a few.

“The playoffs last year gave me a lot of experience,” Gill said.

As a 20-year-old player, Gill walked the talk.

After scoring a goal and providing an assist in Game 1 of the series against Cape Breton, he continued his momentum with a hat trick in Game 2. This helped the Drakkar overcome deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Incidentally, the New York Islanders prospect is tied with Justin Poirier for the top spot in scoring since the beginning of the series, with four goals and five points. He has climbed to the top of the QMJHL scoring race with 20 in 10 games. Gill finished the regular season second in QMJHL scoring with 98 points while he reached the 40-goal mark for the second straight season.

#Isles prospect Justin Gill had a hat-trick Friday night in @DrakkarBAC's Game 2 win over Cape Breton and now leads the #QPlayoffs scoring race with 20 points! #RoadtoMemorialCup @QMJHL — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 27, 2024

“Justin has made it to the semi-finals three times (with the Phoenix in 2022),” said Drakkar head coach Jean-François Grégoire. “He wants to make sure we get through this round, and his commitment and effort are evident.”

In a hockey team, and especially in the CHL, the impact of veterans is even more significant with younger players. As a 20-year-old, that’s exactly what he wants to bring. His energy management during a game is an excellent example of this.

“I’m used to it,” he said. “In these games I give 100 per cent during every shift but I try to channel my energy by keeping my shifts shorter, if I need to play more often.”

One of his teammates who is well-placed to judge Gill’s impact in the locker room is Isaac Dufort. After all, he’s also among the three 20-year-old players (alongside Émile Chouinard) on the Drakkar and is the club’s captain.

“Obviously, he’s a very good offensive player,” Dufort said. “But in the locker room, he’s always positive. He talks to the younger players, expresses himself a lot and helps us win hockey games.”