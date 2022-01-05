Overage forward Ethan Keppen returns to Firebirds

Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds announced today that forward Ethan Keppen has been assigned to the team from the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

“Ethan Keppen was an integral part of the success of the 2019-20 Firebirds team,” President of Hockey Operations Terry Christensen said. “He brings back great size, skill and leadership to our lineup and we expect him to be a major part of our hockey club’s success the rest of the year.”

The OA forward played 11 games for the Canucks this season after signing with the team during the summer. He returns to Flint where he has played in 175 career games during his OHL career, the eighth-most in franchise history.

“I’m really excited to be back playing for the Flint Firebirds,” Keppen said. “It means so much to get the opportunity to play my last eligible year of juniors here. I want to thank Terry (Christensen) and Ted (Dent) for making this happen. I want to win and help this team go on a deep playoff run. I’m thrilled to be back with this amazing group.”

The Whitby, ON native, was the Firebirds 1st round pick (#10 overall) in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection. He has 106 points (56 G, 50 A) in his career with the Firebirds.