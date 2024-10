From Erie Otters

Erie, Pennsylvania – Legendary. If ever a word could so be used to personify the status of a person, such would be said about Connor McDavid for the Erie Otters. A decade ago, the 17-year-old from Richmond Hill, ON was named the captain of the Erie Otters ahead of his final season in the Ontario Hockey League; a decade after his final year wearing the #97 for the Otters, the organization will send the number ubiquitous with the generational phenomenon to the rafters of the Erie Insurance Arena, never again to be worn by any player in the navy and gold.

In association with Connor McDavid, the McDavid family, and the Edmonton Oilers organization, the Erie Otters are proud and honoured to announce the forthcoming retirement of the #97 – 97 days from now on Friday, January 10, 2025 for McDavid Jersey Retirement Night (pres. by Rebich Investments and Erie Apparel). The announcement was made by owner/governor Jim Waters, general manager Dave Brown, and the Otters organization on Saturday, October 5 to commemorate the 13th Anniversary of McDavid’s first goal at the Erie Insurance Arena, and as the current Otters prepare to face off against the Saginaw Spirit – the visiting team on January 10.

“I chose to wear number 97 when I was seven years old because that’s the year I was born. At that time I had no idea picking that number would become such a big part of me. Never, not in my wildest dreams, did I think it would hang in the rafters forever.” said McDavid, “I want to thank the entire Otters organization for this incredible honour. Also, thanks to all my former teammates and all the Otters fans!”