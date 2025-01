Otters retire McDavid’s no. 97 jersey

Photo credit: Brandon Soto

Former Erie Otters star Connor McDavid has his no. 97 jersey retired Friday night.

The 27-year-old spent three seasons with Erie from 2012-2015 where he amassed 285 points (97 goals) in just 166 games. Among a plethora of awards during his junior career, McDavid was named CHL Player of the Year in 2015, is a two-time recipient of the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year (2014, 2015) while he also won a World Juniors gold medal in 2015.

"Thank you to all of you – the fans…You guys make it all worth it" Take a listen to what @EdmontonOilers captain Connor McDavid had to say about his time as a member of the @ErieOtters on his jersey retirement night 🎥#OHL | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/mfLoklDxEZ — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 11, 2025

The first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Oilers, McDavid has already put together one of the best NHL careers of all-time. He is a three-time Hart Trophy winner (2017 2021, 2023) as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player while he is a five-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) as the league’s leading scorer. He’s also collected the Ted Linsday Award four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023) while in 2023 he claimed his only Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goalscorer when he had a career high 64 goals. Last season, McDavid claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup playoffs MVP despite the Oilers’ Game 7 defeat to Florida.

In November, McDavid became the fourth fastest player in NHL history to 1,000 points as he did so in just his 659th game. Only CHL alumni Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656) did it faster while he became the 99th player in league history to 1,000 points.

In 683 games with Edmonton, McDavid has 351 goals and 1,040 points.

McDavid’s no. 97 is the third jersey retired by the Otters franchise after Brad Boyes (no. 16) and Vince Scott (no. 18).