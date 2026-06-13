Oshawa Generals Select Kane Cloutier with First Overall Pick of 2026 OHL Priority Selection

KINGSTON (Friday, June 12, 2026) – The Oshawa Generals selected forward Kane Cloutier with the first overall pick of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore on Friday at Slush Puppie Place.

Generals legend John Tavares announced the selection from the podium as the OHL returned to an in-person draft model for the first time since 2000. Tavares was Oshawa’s most recent first overall pick, joining the club as an exceptional status underage talent in 2005.

“It’s something I’ve worked very hard toward my whole minor hockey career and this is a dream that it’s happened,” said Cloutier following the announcement. “The City of Kingston did a great job here and I’d like to thank the OHL for putting on such a great event. It’s truly an honour to go first overall, but going to such a great organization is even better.”

The son of former OHL goaltender, Memorial Cup champion and long-time pro Dan Cloutier, Kane Cloutier arrives in Oshawa as one of the most decorated prospects in this year’s class.

The Oakville, Ont., product spent the 2025-26 season with the GTHL’s Vaughan Kings U16 AAA program, producing 58 points (32-26—58) over 33 games. After leading Vaughan to a GTHL championship, Cloutier added 11 points (6-5—11) over four games at the 2026 OHL Cup.

Cloutier sees his name etched Jack Ferguson Award as a First Overall Pick in the OHL Priority Selection and follows Tavares and Tom McCarthy (1977) to become the third first overall pick in Generals franchise history. He is also the first GTHL-produced first overall selection since the Saginaw Spirit chose Michael Misa of the Mississauga Senators in 2022.

The “Fergie” is presented annually to the player selected first overall in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. The award recognizes the dedication and contributions made by Jack Ferguson during his 25-year association with the Ontario Hockey League, first as a scout with the Ottawa 67’s and followed by his appointment as head of the OHL’s Central Scouting Bureau in 1981 as its Director of Central Scouting.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection is being produced by YourTV and can be seen live across the province on local YourTV stations. Check local listings for details. Online, fans can watch the Priority Selection streaming on FloHockey, live on the OHL’s YouTube channel as well as the League’s social media accounts.

For more information on the 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore, click here.