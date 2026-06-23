Oshawa Generals hold No. 1 pick for 2026 CHL Import Draft
New for this year’s draft, 20-year-old import players will be eligible to be selected in any round, while 16-year-old import players may only be selected in the first round.
The Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) hold the first overall pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, set for Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. ET. The Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) currently hold the No. 2 selection, while the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL) own the third overall pick. The Guelph Storm of the OHL, hosts of the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, round out the top four after moving up in the draft order last week through a trade with the Erie Otters (see the complete draft order below).
For the second straight year, the CHL Import Draft will consist of three rounds as the CHL enters its second season with three import player spots available on each club’s roster. Under updated rules for the 2026 CHL Import Draft, 20-year-old import players will be eligible to be selected in any round, while 16-year-old import players may also be selected, but only in the first round. CHL clubs may carry a maximum of one 16-year-old import player per season, and that player cannot be traded or replaced by another import player during his 16-year-old season. If a 16-year-old import player is released to another level of hockey during the regular season or deleted from a club’s roster, that club will be limited to two import players for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. CHL clubs have been permitted to trade selections in the 2027 CHL Import Draft since May 5, 2026, while 2026 selections may continue to be traded until Monday, June 29.
For the first time in the history of the CHL Import Draft, the Oshawa Generals hold the first overall pick. It also marks the first time the Generals have held a top-five selection at the event, with their only previous top-10 pick coming in 2010 when they chose Danish forward Nicklas Jensen eighth overall. Last year, Oshawa selected Onni Kalto 41st overall with its first pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, and the Finnish forward went on to become one of four Generals skaters to reach the 20-goal plateau, finishing with 29 points over 62 games during the 2025-26 season. Oshawa’s third-round pick, Vadim Smirnov, also contributed 21 points, including 10 goals, across 61 contests. Over the years, the Generals have developed several notable import talents, including Swedish forward Tobias Lindberg, who helped Oshawa capture both the OHL Championship and Memorial Cup in 2015, Danish first-round NHL Draft pick Nicklas Jensen, Czech defenceman Jan Snopek, and recent Finnish standout Rasmus Kumpulainen.
Although the Baie-Comeau Drakkar have twice selected first overall in the history of the CHL Import Draft, 2026 marks the first time the club has held the No. 2 pick at the event. At last year’s CHL Import Draft, the Drakkar used their first-round pick, 36th overall, to select Italian forward Jacopo De Luca, who became just the seventh Italian player ever chosen in the history of the draft. De Luca went on to record 25 points in 56 games during the 2025-26 season, finishing fifth in team scoring, while third-round pick Filip Vlk of Czechia added seven goals and seven assists over 55 contests. Baie-Comeau has also built a strong track record of developing talent through the CHL Import Draft, highlighted by Russian forwards Valentin Zykov and Ivan Chekhovich, who both delivered high-end offensive seasons with the Drakkar, along with Czech forward Matyas Melovsky, a 200-point producer during his time in Baie-Comeau, and Latvian defenceman Niks Fenenko, a steady presence on the club’s blue line over three seasons.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes hold the third overall pick of the 2026 CHL Import Draft, marking the second time in franchise history they have held the No. 3 selection and the third time they have owned a top-three pick at the event. At last year’s draft, the Hurricanes selected Czech defenceman Tomas Malinek in the second round, and he went on to record six points over 59 games during the 2025-26 season. Lethbridge also added Lithuanian forward Mykolas Skadauskas, one of just four Lithuanian players ever selected in the CHL Import Draft and one of the first two taken in 17 years, who registered six assists across 34 regular-season games. Over the years, the Hurricanes have successfully used the CHL Import Draft to add players who made an immediate impact in Lethbridge and carried that success beyond the WHL, from Slovak forward Tomas Kopecky and Swiss defenceman Luca Sbisa to Finnish goaltender Juha Metsola, who helped backstop the club to the 2008 WHL Championship Series.
The CHL Import Draft has long served as an important pathway for international players to develop in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL before later hearing their names called at the NHL Draft. At the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, six CHL players selected through the CHL Import Draft were chosen by NHL clubs: Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL / Buffalo Sabres), Max Pšenička (Portland Winterhawks, WHL / Utah Mammoth), Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL / Chicago Blackhawks), David Lewandowski (Saskatoon Blades, WHL / Edmonton Oilers), Carlos Händel (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL / Montréal Canadiens), and Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67’s, OHL / Carolina Hurricanes).
The event has also helped bring a number of future NHL standouts to the CHL, including Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Marian Hossa (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Mikael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Nikita Zadorov (London Knights / OHL), Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL), Alexander Radulov (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), David Krejci (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL), and Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL). That list also includes two-time Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), who captured the award for the second time in his career during the 2025-26 season, as well as recent 2026 Stanley Cup champions Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts / OHL) and Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), who helped the Carolina Hurricanes capture their second championship in franchise history.
Since the first CHL Import Draft was held in 1992, over 2,310 players from outside of Canada and the United States have been selected at this annual event.
On Tuesday, June 30, fans and media can follow along with the 2026 CHL Import Draft and view full results at chl.ca/draft.
Order of Selections for the 2026 CHL Import Draft (as of 11:00 a.m. ET on June 23)
|First Round
|Second Round
|Third Round
|No.
|Team
|No.
|Team
|No.
|Team
|1
|Oshawa Generals
|62
|Brantford Bulldogs (from Oshawa)
|123
|Oshawa Generals
|2
|Baie-Comeau Drakkar
|63
|Baie-Comeau Drakkar
|124
|Baie-Comeau Drakkar
|3
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|64
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|125
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|4
|Guelph Storm (From Erie)
|65
|Erie Otters
|126
|Erie Otters
|5
|Rimouski Océanic
|66
|Chicoutimi Saguenéens (from Rimouski)
|127
|Rimouski Océanic
|6
|Everett Silvertips (from Swift Current)
|67
|Swift Current Broncos
|128
|Swift Current Broncos
|7
|Brampton Steelheads
|68
|Brampton Steelheads
|129
|Brampton Steelheads
|8
|Gatineau Olympiques
|69
|Gatineau Olympiques
|130
|Gatineau Olympiques
|9
|Vancouver Giants
|70
|Vancouver Giants
|131
|Vancouver Giants
|10
|Sarnia Sting
|71
|Sarnia Sting
|132
|Sarnia Sting
|11
|Victoriaville Tigres
|72
|Moncton Wildcats (from Victoriaville)
|133
|Victoriaville Tigres
|12
|Tri-City Americans (from Wenatchee)
|73
|Everett Silvertips (from Wenatchee)
|134
|Wenatchee Wild
|13
|Brantford Bulldogs (from Sudbury)
|74
|Kitchener Rangers (from Sudbury)
|135
|Sudbury Wolves
|14
|Saint John Sea Dogs
|75
|Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (from Saint John)
|136
|Saint John Sea Dogs
|15
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|76
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|137
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|16
|Saginaw Spirit
|77
|Saginaw Spirit
|138
|North Bay Battalion (from Saginaw)
|17
|Val-d’Or Foreurs
|78
|Saint John Sea Dogs (from Val-d’Or)
|139
|Val-d’Or Foreurs
|18
|Regina Pats (from Red Deer)
|79
|Red Deer Rebels
|140
|Red Deer Rebels
|19
|Erie Otters (from Guelph)
|80
|Guelph Storm
|141
|Guelph Storm
|20
|Halifax Mooseheads
|81
|Halifax Mooseheads
|142
|Halifax Mooseheads
|21
|Swift Current Broncos (from Tri-City)
|82
|Calgary Hitmen (from Tri-City)
|143
|Tri-City Americans
|22
|Owen Sound Attack
|83
|Owen Sound Attack
|144
|Owen Sound Attack
|23
|Chicoutimi Saguenéens (from Cape Breton)
|84
|Shawinigan Cataractes (from Cape Breton)
|145
|Cape Breton Eagles
|24
|Red Deer Rebels (from Regina Pats)
|85
|Regina Pats
|146
|Regina Pats
|25
|Niagara IceDogs
|86
|Niagara IceDogs
|147
|Niagara IceDogs
|26
|Sherbrooke Phoenix
|87
|Sherbrooke Phoenix
|148
|Sherbrooke Phoenix
|27
|Victoria Royals
|88
|Penticton Vees (from Victoria)
|149
|Victoria Royals
|28
|Flint Firebirds (from Kingston)
|89
|Flint Firebirds (from Kingston)
|150
|Kingston Frontenacs
|29
|Québec Remparts
|90
|Québec Remparts
|151
|Québec Remparts
|30
|Portland Winterhawks
|91
|Swift Current Broncos (from Portland)
|152
|Portland Winterhawks
|31
|Saginaw Spirit (from North Bay)
|92
|North Bay Battalion
|153
|North Bay Battalion
|32
|Charlottetown Islanders
|93
|Charlottetown Islanders
|154
|Charlottetown Islanders
|33
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|94
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|155
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|34
|Soo Greyhounds
|95
|Soo Greyhounds
|156
|Soo Greyhounds
|35
|Shawinigan Cataractes
|96
|Shawinigan Cataractes
|157
|Cape Breton Eagles (from Shawinigan)
|36
|Spokane Chiefs
|97
|Spokane Chiefs
|158
|Spokane Chiefs
|37
|Peterborough Petes
|98
|Peterborough Petes
|159
|Peterborough Petes
|38
|Newfoundland Regiment
|99
|Newfoundland Regiment
|160
|Newfoundland Regiment
|39
|Kamloops Blazers
|100
|Kamloops Blazers
|161
|Kamloops Blazers
|40
|London Knights
|101
|London Knights
|162
|London Knights
|41
|Drummondville Voltigeurs
|102
|Drummondville Voltigeurs
|163
|Drummondville Voltigeurs
|42
|Saskatoon Blades
|103
|Saskatoon Blades
|164
|Saskatoon Blades
|43
|Flint Firebirds
|104
|Kingston Frontenacs (from Flint)
|165
|Kingston Frontenacs (from Flint)
|44
|Saint John Sea Dogs (from Blainville-Boisbriand)
|105
|Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
|166
|Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
|45
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|106
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|167
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|46
|Windsor Spitfires
|107
|Windsor Spitfires
|168
|Windsor Spitfires
|47
|Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
|108
|Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
|169
|Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
|48
|Calgary Hitmen
|109
|Everett Silvertips (from Calgary)
|170
|Calgary Hitmen
|49
|Barrie Colts
|110
|Barrie Colts
|171
|Barrie Colts
|50
|Rimouski Océanic (from Chicoutimi)
|111
|Chicoutimi Saguenéens
|172
|Chicoutimi Saguenéens
|51
|Edmonton Oil Kings (from Kelowna)
|112
|Kelowna Rockets
|173
|Kelowna Rockets
|52
|Ottawa 67’s
|113
|Ottawa 67’s
|174
|Ottawa 67’s
|53
|Moncton Wildcats
|114
|Moncton Wildcats
|175
|Moncton Wildcats
|54
|Saskatoon Blades (from Prince George)
|115
|Prince George Cougars
|176
|Prince George Cougars
|55
|Kitchener Rangers
|116
|Kitchener Rangers
|177
|Sudbury Wolves (from Kitchener)
|56
|Edmonton Oil Kings
|117
|Edmonton Oil Kings
|178
|Kelowna Rockets (from Edmonton)
|57
|Brantford Bulldogs
|118
|Sudbury Wolves (From Brantford)
|179
|Oshawa Generals (from Brantford)
|58
|Victoria Royals (from Penticton)
|119
|Penticton Vees
|180
|Penticton Vees
|59
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|120
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|181
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|60
|Prince Albert Raiders
|121
|Prince Albert Raiders
|182
|Prince Albert Raiders
|61
|Everett Silvertips
|122
|Everett Silvertips
|183
|Everett Silvertips