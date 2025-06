One Last Bow: Knights celebrate storybook ending in front of fans

By Breanna McNeill

A sea of green and gold flooded Dundas Place on June 2nd as the London Knights celebrated their third Memorial Cup title in 20 years with hundreds of devoted fans. The team’s 4-1 championship win on Sunday night against the Medicine Hat Tigers capped off a dominant season that cemented this roster among the greatest in junior hockey history.

The celebration and parade, held in the heart of downtown London, was more than just a victory lap – it was a tribute to the city and its fans for their unwavering support. A live performance by Parry Sound country artist Sully Burrows kicked off the evening, setting the stage for heartfelt speeches and emotional reflections from players and staff alike.

For head coach Dale Hunter, this year’s squad weren’t just talented, they were resilient.

“The one goal they had was to win,” said Hunter. “They wanted to win for London, for you guys. They wanted to win for themselves, too, but more importantly, they’re doing it for the whole city here.”

The Knights’ 55 regular-season wins were the second-most in franchise history, trailing only the iconic 2005 “Team of the Century.” But Hunter reminded fans that the journey wasn’t always smooth.

“All year, it looked easy because we had won quite a few games,” he said. “But we had many players leave for Team Canada and a lot of injuries. We lost our captain in the playoffs due to an ankle injury, and other guys had to step up.”

Despite the obstacles, the team’s unity and drive never wavered.

“They had more will than the other teams,” Hunter added. “They’re very coachable and very passionate about the game. More than anything, they care.”

For Stafford Smythe tournament MVP Easton Cowan, one moment stood above the rest – a goal signaling destiny.

“What I’m going to remember the most is when Barks [Barkey] scored that fourth goal,” Cowan said. “We all started to think that maybe we actually have a chance at bringing this home. Just an unreal feeling.”

Cowan credited the team’s chemistry and bond as key ingredients to their success.

“This team, I’ve loved playing with them since day one,” he said. “Just a great group of guys with great characters.”

Captain Denver Barkey, who played a pivotal role throughout the final push, took time to thank the fans and those behind the scenes who made the season possible.

“Look at this turnout – the best fans in the CHL by far,” Barkey said, scanning the crowd. “You guys have treated all of us so well. Your support gives us energy when we need it in games. You’ve been our backbone all year.”

In his heartfelt address, Barkey also thanked the Knights’ staff, billets, and the fan club, including his initiative, Barkey’s Buds, which helps local youth access the game of hockey regardless of financial barriers.

“To the boys, it’s been a memorable year, and we’ve had fun together. I will never forget this and this group of guys. It’s sad it’s come to an end, but I’ll cherish these memories forever,” he said. “This has been a pleasure and has been the best four years of my life playing hockey here. So, thank you London.”

With their latest win, the Knights are now tied for the most Memorial Cup victories since the modern tournament format began in 1972, an accolade that solidifies their legacy in junior hockey.

And as the celebrations faded into the warm June evening, the core of the London Knights took one final bow. After years of chasing this dream, they leave not just as champions, but as legends. Wherever their next journey takes them – to the pros, new cities, or new challenges – their hearts will remain forever tied to London. They signed off with the Memorial Cup in their hands and the roar of a city that will always call them home.