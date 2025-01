Oilers prospect Stonehouse heads to Peterborough

The Peterborough Petes have acquired Edmonton Oilers prospect Brady Stonehouse from the Ottawa 67’s.

The Petes sent a pair of draft picks the other way.

Stonehouse, an overage forward from Blenheim, ON, was originally selected by the 67’s 26th overall in the 2020 OHL Draft.

In 218 games over parts of four seasons in Ottawa, Stonehouse has put up 146 points (80G, 66A). In October of 2023, Stonehouse signed his entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers as an undrafted free agent.