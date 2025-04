Oilers ink Firebirds goaltender Day to ELC

Flint Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

This past season, Day recorded a career high 26 wins alongside a 3.07 GAA and .894 save percentage. Day led all OHL goalies in appearances (59) and minutes played (3,401) in 2024-25 and was named the Firebirds MVP at season’s end.

A third round pick by the Firebirds in 2021, the 20-year-old has compiled a 70-64-7 record with the franchise and is the all-time leader in games played (153) and wins.

Edmonton selected Day 184th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.