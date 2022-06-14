Oil Kings win Ed Chynoweth Cup to claim spot at 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

The Edmonton Oil Kings have secured their spot at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia after a 4-2 series victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL Championship.

The Oil Kings claimed the fifth Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history Monday after a 2-0 win in Game 6 at Rogers Place thanks to goals from Jakub Demek and Kaiden Guhle and a 27-save shutout by Sebastian Cossa.

As members of the Canadian Hockey League, it will be the third time the Oil Kings have played in a Memorial Cup. They were the 2014 winners after they beat the Guelph Storm 6-3 and also participated in the 2012 tournament.

After he set an Oil Kings franchise record with eight postseason goals, Guhle was named WHL Playoffs MVP. Despite missing three games due to injury, Dylan Guenther, alongside Carter Souch, recorded 21 postseason points to lead the team while Guenther’s 13 goals were a team high.

Edmonton opened the WHL Playoffs with back-to-back sweeps as they eliminated Lethbridge and Red Deer. They would then need just five games to win the WHL’s Eastern Conference crown after victory over Winnipeg as they took out the WHL’s no. 1 seed in the East.

The Oil Kings dropped Game 1 of the WHL Championship 2-1 on home side but then levelled the series thanks to a 5-4 win. Sebastian Cossa would shut out the T-Birds 4-0 in Game 3 before Logan Dowhaniuk scored the game-winner in Game 4 with 4.7 seconds left to snatch a 3-2 victory.

Seattle claimed a 3-2 win Saturday to stave off elimination before the Oil Kings’ shutout win Monday closed out the series.

It’s the first time since 2014 that Oil Kings had claimed the Ed Chynoweth Cup and it moves them into a tie for second place all-time alongside Medicine Hat for the most WHL Championships. Kamloops leads the way with six victories.

Guhle is the only Oil King with previous Memorial Cup experience as he was part of the Prince Albert Raiders squad that made the 2019 tournament. Edmonton will look to become the first WHL winners of the Memorial Cup presented by Kia since they were victorious in 2014. Of the previous 12 Memorial Cups, a team from the WHL has won it just twice (Spokane, 2008).

With their President Cup victory, the Oil Kings become the third team to secure their place at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia after hosts Saint John and Shawinigan.

Edmonton will open its tournament June 21 when they will face the Cataractes. They’ll then battle hosts Saint John the following day before they conclude their round-robin June 24 against either Hamilton or Windsor.

Every game of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia can be seen live on TSN and RDS. A limited number of tickets for the tournament remain available for purchase.

2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Schedule

Mon., June 20 – Game 1: Saint John vs. OHL at 7 p.m. AT

Tues., June 21 – Game 2: Shawinigan vs. Edmonton at 7 p.m. AT

Wed., June 22 – Game 3: Saint John vs. Edmonton at 7 p.m. AT

Thurs., June 23 – Game 4: Shawinigan vs. OHL at 7 p.m. AT

Fri., June 24 – Game 5: Edmonton vs. OHL at 7 p.m. AT

Sat., June 25 – Game 6: Saint John vs. Shawinigan at 5 p.m. AT

Sun., June 26 – Tie-Breaker, if necessary, at 5 p.m. AT

Mon., June 27 – Semi-Final at 7 p.m. AT

Wed., June 29 – Championship Final at 7 p.m. AT