Oil Kings teammates named to Canadian leadership group

Hockey Canada has named a pair of Edmonton Oil Kings to its leadership group for the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle has been named Canada’s captain, while forward Jake Neighbours will serve as one of two alternates.

Guhle, a first-round selection of the Montreal Canadiens in 2020, is one of two WHL returnees from the Canadian squad that won a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The product of Sherwood Park, Alta. was acquired by the Oil Kings from the Prince Albert Raiders via trade December 1. He won a WHL Championship with Prince Albert in 2019.

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚 🇨🇦 (📸: Andrea Cardin/HHOF-IIHF Images) pic.twitter.com/Nce2g7paPy — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 20, 2021

Neighbours, who hails from Airdrie, Alta., serves as the Edmonton Oil Kings captain, a role he assumed upon returning to the WHL from the St. Louis Blues of the NHL.

The 19-year-old forward appeared in nine NHL regular season games with the Blues, scoring once and adding an assist. He was originally selected by St. Louis in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

In all, twelve WHL players were named to the Canadian squad, including Guhle and Neighbours’ Oil Kings teammates Sebastian Cossa and Dylan Guenther.

Canada is scheduled to open the preliminary round December 26 versus Czechia.