Oil Kings’ Jecho inks ELC with St. Louis

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Adam Jecho has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues.

In his second WHL season, Jecho had a career a high 25 goals and 53 points in 56 games with Edmonton. The third overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, the Czechia native has amassed 100 points (48 goals) in 110 games with the franchise. Jecho trails fellow Czech native Tomas Vincour by one point for the most in franchise history by an Import player.

At the 2025 World Juniors, the 19-year-old helped Czechia to a bronze medal where he played at a point-per-game pace across seven contests.

The Blues selected Jecho 95th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.