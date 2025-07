Oil Kings’ Holinka signs entry-level deal with Maple Leafs

The Edmonton Oil Kings’ Miroslav Holinka has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In his first WHL season, the Czech native logged 19 goals and 45 points alongside a +12 rating in 47 contests while he also suited up seven times in the postseason. His 0.96 point-per-game average ranked third among all Edmonton skaters.

The 14th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, the 19-year-old also collected a bronze medal at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa where he tallied a goal and four points in seven games.

Toronto selected Holinka 151st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.