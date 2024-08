Oil Kings’ Fiddler honoured to captain USA at 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Blake Fiddler has previously represented Canada and the USA internationally.

But at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman is proudly wearing the ‘C’ for the USA.

“It’s a huge honour,” Fiddler said after the USA were beaten 2-1 by Czechia in their first game of the tournament Monday. “I grew up in the U.S. my whole life, I was born in Nashville, and it’s a huge honour to represent the U.S. at the international stage.”

Previously, the Canadian and American dual citizen captained the USA at the U17 2023 Five Nations in Czechia. However, later that year he would collect a gold medal with Canada White at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

But nine months later, he’s back in the Red, Blue and White of the USA. Fiddler grew up in Frisco, TX., and spent considerable time with the Dallas Stars Elite U14 and U16 teams.

“Growing up I played there my whole life pretty much,” Fiddler recalled. “Worked out, skated pretty much every day. Great coaches, great facilities and it really helped me take a step and get ready for the WHL.”

The 17-year-old is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft and recently concluded his rookie WHL season in 2023-24. Across 63 games with the Oil Kings, the 6’3” blueliner had five goals and 15 points.

“You try to cancel out the outdoor noise but obviously you want to be high on those rankings,” Fiddler said. “But you’ve got to play your game and stay focused and have tunnel vision on the goal ahead.”

Like a number of players that have come through the CHL in recent years, Fiddler has a father who spent considerable time in the NHL. Vern played 877 games across 14 seasons and has proven to be a valuable guide in his son’s career so far.

“He’s been through it all,” Blake Fiddler said. “He’s a good guy to look up to and he helps me a lot with everything. Even the little things, being a pro, how to get ready for these tournaments. He helps me a lot and I’m really thankful for him.”

