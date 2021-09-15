OHL to Require Proof of Full Vaccination in Ontario Facilities Effective September 22

Toronto, Ont. – As a result of recently announced health protocols by the Government of Ontario, the Ontario Hockey League will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 upon entry into any of its 17 Ontario-based facilities effective September 22, 2021.

The OHL’s vaccination policy covers all spectators and other attendees at all OHL events, including games and practices. Children under the age of 12 will be required to be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult and will be required to follow all safety protocols.

The OHL Pre-Season schedule continues on Thursday night leading into Opening Night of the 2021-22 Regular Season on Thursday, October 7.

The OHL Vaccination Policy can be found at ontariohockeyleague.com/vaccinationpolicy.

About the Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League is a proud member of the Canadian Hockey League which is the world’s largest development hockey league with 60 teams in nine Canadian provinces and four American states. In addition to the OHL, the CHL is made up of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.