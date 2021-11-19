OHL This Week: November 18 to 21, 2021

Toronto, Ont. – The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is coming to Kitchener, a Memorial Cup presented by Kia schedule has been unveiled, and plenty more is taking place across the Ontario Hockey League this week.

Kitchener Rangers to host 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game:

The Canadian Hockey League announced Wednesday that the Kitchener Rangers will host the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on February 2, 2022.

CHL announces 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia schedule and ticket information:

The host Saint John Sea Dogs will open tournament action Saturday, June 4 against the OHL playoff champions. Round-robin play then culminates June 9 before an if necessary tie-breaker held the following day. The semi-final will then take place Saturday, June 11 and the Championship Final two nights later on Monday, June 13.

OHL community comes together in support of Aaron Bell:

The Ontario Hockey League community is pulling together in support of long-time friend, supporter and contributor Aaron Bell in the midst of a medical emergency.

Knights, 67’s and Frontenacs included in Week 7 edition of Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings:

The London Knights, Ottawa 67's and Kingston Frontenacs are included in the Week 7 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings.

Knights’ Antonio Stranges named OHL Player of the Week:

Dallas Stars prospect Antonio Stranges of the London Knights is the OHL Player of the Week, scoring three times while adding four assists for seven points over three contests.

Battalion’s Joe Vrbetic named OHL Goaltender of the Week:

Montreal Canadiens prospect Joe Vrbetic of the North Bay Battalion is the OHL Goaltender of the Week with a 0.96 goals-against average, .956 save percentage, one shutout and a record of 1-0-0-1.

Moore and Stranges named to CHL Team of the Week:

Oshawa Generals defenceman Lleyton Moore and London Knights forward Antonio Stranges have been named to the CHL Team of the Week.

Top plays revisited on OHL Plays of the Week:

Check out the finest plays from across the League in the OHL Plays of the Week! This week's edition features Barrie's Nicholas Porco, Niagara's Anthony Agostinelli, Windsor's Kyle Downey, Oshawa's Calum Ritchie and Owen Sound's Deni Goure.

Wolves’ Weeks headlines OHL Saves of the Week:

Rolling out another week of the League's great guardians with saves from Sudbury's Mitchell Weeks, Erie's Nolan Lalonde, Kingston's Leevi Merilainen, Saginaw's Tristan Lennox, Hamilton's Marco Costantini, Flint's Luke Cavallin, Windsor's Kyle Downey, Sarnia's Ben Gaudreau and the Kitchener duo of Pavel Cajan and Jackson Parsons.

OHL Milestone Moments documents first OHL markers:

Check out 14 first career OHL goals as well as Joe Ranger's first career shutout from the past week of action in the latest edition of OHL Milestone Moments!

OHL Weekend Notebook:

The OHL Weekend Notebook recaps the weekend that was with news, information and interesting facts from both on and off the ice.

Sights & Sounds – One to remember in Kingston:

An unforgettable day honouring one of the OHL's greats in Kingston aired coast-to-coast this past weekend, with Shane Wright emerging as the hero on CBC.

NHL Central Scouting unveils November ‘Players to Watch’ List:

Four OHL skaters received ‘A’ ratings on the newly released NHL Central Scouting November ‘Players to Watch’ List rolled out on Thursday afternoon. For full details on the list, visit NHL.com.

15 OHL players listed in TSN’s November 2022 NHL Draft Rankings:

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has unveiled his November edition of 2022 NHL Draft Rankings, with 15 OHL players on the 64-player list.

Firebirds’ Nightingale joins AHL’s Rockford IceHogs as Assistant Coach:

The Rockford IceHogs, AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced earlier this week that Flint Firebirds Assistant Coach and former IceHogs captain Jared Nightingale has joined the coaching staff as an Assistant Coach.

Colts name leadership group for 2021-22:

The Barrie Colts have named their leadership group for the 2021-22 season, with Los Angeles Kings prospect Brandt Clarke wearing the 'C'.

COMMUNITY CORNER:

Otters fans supply meals for hundreds on Military Night: Donating over 1100 tickets wasn’t the only goodwill done in the community by the Erie Otters on Military Appreciation Night last weekend. Through the night’s efforts, the Otters organization and fans were able to do serious good for those in need in Northwest Pennsylvania – donating 171 pounds of food, and fundraising for over 1400 meals to be provided for the less-fortunate this holiday season. For more details visit ottershockey.com.

Special Olympics Month continues across the OHL with specially themed game nights in North Bay on Thursday, Sudbury on Friday and Mississauga on Sunday.

Petes host Bulldogs on Hockey Gives Blood Night: The Hamilton Bulldogs visit the Peterborough Memorial Centre for Hockey Gives Blood Night on Thursday. Prior to the 7:05 pm puck drop, the Petes will honour and recognize Jordan Preston – a 16-year-old local hockey player who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020 – with a tribute for his brave fight on the new state-of-the-art video board. For more info on Thursday’s activities, visit gopetesgo.com.

Spitfires raise Glenn Hall banner on Thursday: The Windsor Spitfires will be saluting a Windsor hockey great on Thursday when they play host to the Erie Otters. A Hockey Hall of Fame display will be on hand located on the main concourse at the Spits honour Hall, a Hall of Fame inductee who played for the Spitfires from 1949-51, earning the Red Tilson Trophy as the League’s most outstanding player in 1951.

Fronts roll out special jerseys for Friday’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night: Join the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday, November 19 for their Hockey Fights Cancer Night against the Peterborough Petes. The Frontenacs will be wearing special jerseys in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. The special “Hockey Fights Cancer” jerseys incorporate names of cancer survivors, individuals that are currently battling the disease and loved ones that were lost to cancer. The names were submitted by season ticket members, players and staff. More details at kingstonfrontenacs.com.

Rangers support Food Bank of Waterloo Friday: The Kitchener Rangers are hosting a ‘Stuff a Bus Night’ in support of the Food Bank of Waterloo. Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items to The Aud as the Rangers battle the Saginaw Spirit.

Knights shine the light on woman abuse Friday night: The London Knights are asking fans to wear purple to Budweiser Gardens on Friday night as they take on the Sarnia Sting. The Knights will be shining a light on woman abuse in partnership with the London Abused Women’s Shelter.

Storm prepare for Winter Wear Drive on Friday: The Guelph Storm host their fifth annual Winter Wear Drive on Friday when they play host to the Owen Sound Attack. Thanks to the generosity of Storm fans last year, Lakeside HOPE House was able to serve 447 individuals and 137 families. Over 40% of these individuals were children and youth. Two hundred and forty seven jackets, 108 boots, 235 pairs of gloves, 351 hats, 563 pairs of socks, 58 snow pants and 78 scarves found new homes. More info at guelphstorm.com.

Bulldogs have some fun with Social Media Game on Saturday: Get your memes ready. The Hamilton Bulldogs know how to have fun, and will do so on Saturday at home to the Sudbury Wolves in a special Social Media Game. Prepare for all things Social Media at FirstOntario Centre as the Bulldogs’ game day crew gets creative!

ALUMNI NOTES:

Ottawa 67's legend Doug Wilson became the second player in franchise history to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame's players category on Monday. Wilson, 64, is an Ottawa native, who played three seasons for the 67's, winning an OHL championship in 1977. His number seven was retired by the 67's back in 1998. Wilson remains one of the most decorated blueliners in Chicago Blackhawks franchise history, holding the record for career goals and points by a Blackhawks rearguard. He has been general manager of the San Jose Sharks since 2003.

Campbell off to hot start for Maple Leafs: Former Windsor Spitfires and Soo Greyhounds netminder Jack Campbell is off to the best start of his NHL career. The Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender leads the NHL with a 1.68 goals-against average and .943 save percentage through 13 games, sporting a record of 9-3-1 with three shutouts. The 29-year-old from Port Huron, Mich. played in the OHL from 2010-12 and was a first round pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft. After three and a half years in the Los Angeles Kings organization, Campbell was acquired by the Leafs during the 2019-20 season.

OHL mourns the loss of Tom Colley: The OHL is saddened by the loss of former Niagara Falls Flyers and Sudbury Wolves forward Tom Colley who passed away this week at the age of 68. A Collingwood, Ont. native, Colley played two seasons with Niagara Falls and Sudbury from 1971-73, recording 117 points (36-81–117) in Sudbury during his final campaign. Colley went on to become a record-holder with the AHL’s New Haven Nighthawks franchise, playing seven seasons in which he scored at least 23 goals in six of them. Colley got into one career NHL contest, suiting up with the Minnesota North Stars on March 12, 1975.

Luukkonen named AHL Player of the Week: Former OHL Goaltender of the Year and Red Tilson Trophy recipient Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is the AHL Player of the Week. The Rochester Americans netminder made three starts last week and faced a fusillade of 117 shots, allowing only five goals (1.68, .957) and registering the first shutout of his AHL career. A Buffalo Sabres prospect, Luukkonen turned heads with the Sudbury Wolves in 2018-19, going 38-11-2-2 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and record six shutouts.

KEY MATCHUPS:

Ottawa 67’s at North Bay Battalion

Thursday November 18th – 7:00pm

Having made the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings for the first time this season, the East Division-leading Ottawa 67’s put it on the line Thursday night in North Bay against a Battalion club that’s proven to be no slouch. The Barber Poles enter play off consecutive victories, sporting a 10-5-0-1 record. Ottawa has been without injured Calgary Flames prospect Jack Beck of late, but Russian forward Vsevolod Gaidamak has stepped up in his place, equalling his total of 11 goals on the season. Third-year centreman Cameron Tolnai has been the playmaking catalyst with 19 points (5-14–19) to lead 67’s players. OHL Goaltender of the Week Joe Vrbetic and the Battalion hit the ice off a 4-0 shutout of the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday. Overage Battalion forward Brandon Coe sits tied for the league lead with 19 assists in his 16 games.

Kitchener Rangers at London Knights

Saturday November 20th – 4:00pm, streaming at TSN.ca

The first of 10 regular season encounters between the Kitchener Rangers and host London Knights hits the ice on Saturday, streaming live at TSN.ca. The CHL’s third-ranked Knights enter the weekend leading the Midwest Division with a record of 11-2-1-0. Nashville Predators prospect Luke Evangelista has a point in all 12 games he has played so far this season, leading the green and gold with 19 points (12-7–19). London has also benefitted from the addition of draft eligible Russian forward Ruslan Gazizov, who has seven assists through his first five games, with three of those coming on the power play. Kitchener has been up and down early in the season, playing to an 8-7-0-0 mark. The Blueshirts enter the weekend off back-to-back wins in Michigan last weekend, defeating Flint and Saginaw on Saturday and Sunday.

