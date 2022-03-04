OHL This Week: March 3 to 6, 2022

Buildings are back to full capacity and there’s lots to cover, so join us for a look through what’s happening in the OHL This Week:

Red hot Morrison, Bulldogs on TSN against Ottawa Friday night:

OHL Player of the Month with 29 points in 10 games, Logan Morrison says confidence is key to his recent success as he prepares to join the Hamilton Bulldogs on TSN Friday night, taking on the Ottawa 67’s at 7:00pm. Watch

Petes and IceDogs on CBC Gem tonight:

Catch an Eastern Conference matchup for free tonight on CBC Gem as the Peterborough Petes play host to the Niagara IceDogs at 7:05pm. Read more

Morrison, Buchinger and Cavallin named Top Performers for February:

The OHL has announced Top Performers of the Month for February, including Player of the Month Logan Morrison of the Hamilton Bulldogs, Defenceman and Rookie of the Month Michael Buchinger of the Guelph Storm and Goaltender of the Month Luke Cavallin of the Flint Firebirds. Read more

OHL announces Academic Players of the Month for February:

The OHL named Academic Players of the Month for February including Ottawa’s Brad Gardiner, London’s Jackson Edward, Sudbury’s Matthew Mania and Sault Ste. Marie’s Bryce McConnell-Barker. Read more

Bulldogs and Frontenacs included on Week 18 edition of Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings:

The Hamilton Bulldogs and Kingston Frontenacs are included in the Week 18 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings. The Flint Firebirds and London Knights both received honourable mentions. Read more

Three OHL players named to CHL Team of the Week:

Hamilton Bulldogs teammates Logan Morrison and Nathan Staios join Guelph Storm blueliner Michael Buchinger on the CHL Team of the Week. Read more

Bulldogs’ Morrison named OHL Player of the Week:

Hamilton Bulldogs forward Logan Morrison is the OHL Player of the Week with four goals, nine assists and 13 points in four games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-10. Read more

Frontenacs’ Merilainen named OHL Goaltender of the Week:

Ottawa Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen of the Kingston Frontenacs is the OHL Goaltender of the Week after going 3-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .948 save percentage. Read more

Evangelista headlines OHL Plays of the Week:

It’s the OHL Plays of the Week! We’ve got appearances from Kitchener’s Joseph Serpa, Sudbury’s Landon McCallum, Flint’s Simon Slavicek, Kingston’s Shane Wright and London’s Luke Evangelista. Watch



Puckstoppers go all out on OHL Saves of the Week:

OHL netminders put on quite the presentation in the latest edition of OHL Saves of the Week. Watch

OHL Milestone Moments feature three career firsts:

Reliving milestone moments from Niagara’s Lucas Littlejohn, Windsor’s Bronson Ride and Erie’s Nolan Lalonde. Watch

OHL Weekend Notebook:

The OHL Weekend Notebook recaps the weekend that was with news, information and interesting facts from both on and off the ice. Read more

OHL Cup powered by Under Armour U16 AAA Top 10 Rankings:

The Markham Majors are on the rise in the Week 7 edition of the OHL Cup Powered by Under Armour Top 10 Rankings. The Majors leapfrogged the North York Rangers both in the standings and in the OHL Cup Top 10, pushing North York down to sixth on this week’s list. The Brantford 99ers are up two spots to number seven, defeating the London Jr. Knights 4-2 on Monday night in London. Read more

Five to watch for the 2022 OHL Priority Selection:

Raine Hernandez and OHL Central Scouting examine five players eligible for the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Learn more about Cole Beaudoin, Kevin He, Brodie McConnell-Barker, Bode Stewart and Luca Testa. Read more

67’s’ Cranley signs with Blues:

Ottawa 67’s goaltender Will Cranley has signed a three-year entry level NHL contract with the St. Louis Blues. Read more

Greyhounds’ Kartye signs with Kraken:

Soo Greyhounds forward Tye Kartye has signed a three-year entry level NHL contract with the Seattle Kraken. Read more

Greyhounds’ Kerins signs with Flames:

Soo Greyhounds forward Rory Kerins has signed a three-year entry level NHL contract with the Calgary Flames. Read more

Frontenacs’ Frasca signs with Penguins:

Undrafted free agent Kingston Frontenacs forward Jordan Frasca has signed a three-year entry level NHL contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Read more



Knights’ Stranges signs with Stars:

London Knights forward Antonio Stranges has signed a three-year entry level NHL contract with the Dallas Stars. Read more

IceDogs name veteran defenceman Dakota Betts captain:

The Niagara IceDogs have named overage defenceman Dakota Betts captain for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Read more

Spirit and The Dow Event Center extend lease agreement through 2025-26:

The Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club, which is celebrating its 20th season in Saginaw, and The Dow Event Center, have signed an agreement to extend their lease agreement and will continue being the main tenant through the 2025-2026 season. The partnership is a key factor to continued growth of Riverfront Saginaw and Saginaw County. Read more at saginawspirit.com

Registration now open for 2022 OHL Performance Development League presented by CCM:

Registration is now open for the 2022 OHL Performance Development League that begins Sunday, May 29 in Oshawa, Oakville and Kitchener. Read more

COMMUNITY CORNER:

Rangers host Don Cameron Potato Night on Friday: It’s the 26th annual Don Cameron Potato Night at the Aud on Friday as the Kitchener Rangers play host to the Saginaw Spirit. Potatoes and donations will be collected upon entrance in support of House of Friendship of Waterloo Region. Full details at kitchenerrangers.com

IceDogs host Country Night on Friday: Dust off your cowboy boots as the Niagara IceDogs host the Peterborough Petes on Country Night, Friday at the Meridian Centre. Get your country fix, with tunes and more!

Otters ready for Pride Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night this weekend: It’s a busy weekend at Erie Insurance Arena as the Otters play host to the Flint Firebirds on back-to-back nights. The Otters will hold Pride Night on Friday, celebrating the fact that hockey is for everyone. They’ll be decked out in purple on Saturday before auctioning off special game worn Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys post-game, with proceeds benefitting the Hillman Cancer Fund at Hamot Health Foundation.

Battalion fans raise money for North Bay Humane Society: North Bay Battalion fans continue to give back to the community. They raised $1,251.50 through their cupcake sales in the main lobby at a recent game, with proceeds going to the North Bay Humane Society. The fundraising initiative will support the construction of the Humane Society’s new Adoption Centre, which will open in late 2022.

Knights throwback jerseys up for auction: Limited edition London Knights throwback jerseys worn in Wednesday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Guelph Storm are up for auction. These jerseys won’t be worn again, so get them while you can! Bid here

ALUMNI NOTES:

OHL Alumni Spotlight – Josh Domingues: Checking in with former Owen Sound Attack forward Josh Domingues who used his OHL scholarship at Saint Mary’s University and now runs a highly successful startup company. Watch

Nash’s number 61 to be retired by Blue Jackets on Saturday: The Columbus Blue Jackets will raise Rick Nash’s #61 jersey to the rafters at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Nash, who played for the Jackets from when he was selected first overall in 2000 to 2012, remains the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 289 goals and 547 points over 674 regular season games. Nash played for the London Knights from 2000-02, scoring 31 and 32 goals respectively in his two OHL campaigns. The 37-year-old will be the first player to see his number retired in Blue Jackets franchise history.

Marner named NHL’s First Star of the Month: London Knights graduate Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs is the NHL’s First Star of the Month for February, recording 23 points (9-14–23) in 12 games. Marner enjoyed seven multi-point performances, including four outings with at least three points. The 24-year-old former Memorial Cup champion has 57 points (21-36–57) in 45 games in this, his sixth season with the Maple Leafs. Marner was the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft following three seasons with the Knights from 2013-16.

Bennett named ECHL Rookie of the Month: Saginaw Spirit graduate Kris Bennett of the Iowa Heartlanders is the ECHL Rookie of the Month for February. The 26-year-old posted 10 goals, 12 assists and 22 points in 12 games. Bennett played three full seasons with Saginaw from 2014-17 before attending the University of New Brunswick, where he played three seasons of U Sports men’s hockey.

Millman named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month: Another Saginaw Spirit grad, blueliner Mason Millman is the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month. The Reading Royals defender led all ECHL players with a plus-14 rating across 11 games. Millman has 15 points (4-11–15) in 16 games this season. The 20-year-old played three seasons in Saginaw from 2017-20 and was a fourth round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019.

Watling named ECHL Player of the Week: Soo Greyhounds graduate Patrick Watling is the ECHL Player of the Week, recording 10 points in four games last week for the Wheeling Nailers. The 28-year-old has 20 goals, 31 assists and 51 points in 34 games for Wheeling this season. Watling played parts of three seasons for the Guelph Storm before ending his OHL tenure in Sault Ste. Marie in 2014. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. native is in the midst of his seventh pro season.

KEY MATCHUPS:

Mississauga Steelheads at Hamilton Bulldogs

Thursday March 3rd – 7:00pm

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference go toe-to-toe on Thursday in Hamilton as the CHL’s fourth-ranked Bulldogs host the Mississauga Steelheads. The two teams enter action tied with 68 points, and their season series tied at three wins apiece. OHL Player of the Month Logan Morrison hits the ice off a 29-point February while blueliner Nathan Staios sits tied for the OHL scoring lead among defencemen with 52 points (12-40–52). The 31-14-1-5 Steelheads have slowed down of late, losing seven of their last 10. They feature a pair of top 2022 NHL Draft prospects in forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and Owen Beck while James Hardie leads the team in scoring with 65 points (32-33–65).

Flint Firebirds at Guelph Storm

Sunday March 6th – 4:00pm

The last time the Firebirds and Storm met, the game required overtime as Flint prevailed 5-4 at the Sleeman Centre on Feb. 11th. Flint comes off an outstanding month of February, holding down top spot in the Western Conference with a record of 31-15-1-3. The Firebirds own the League’s best road record of 19-5-1-2 and have benefitted from strong goaltending out of Luke Cavallin, who hasn’t lost in regulation since Jan. 16th. The Storm continue to find ways to pick-up points, riding a six-game trend with a record of 25-16-4-2. Don’t miss the rookie defence duo of Michael Buchinger and Cameron Allen along with top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Matthew Poitras up front.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Thursday March 3:

Mississauga at Hamilton – 7:00pm

Sudbury at North Bay – 7:00pm

Niagara at Peterborough – 7:05pm (Live on CBC Gem)

Kingston at Barrie – 7:30pm

Friday March 4:

Flint at Erie – 7:00pm

Ottawa at Hamilton – 7:00pm (Live on TSN)

Oshawa at Mississauga – 7:00pm

Peterborough at Niagara – 7:00pm

Sault Ste. Marie at Sarnia – 7:05pm

Kingston at Sudbury – 7:05pm

Owen Sound at Guelph – 7:30pm

Saginaw at Kitchener – 7:30pm

Windsor at London – 7:30pm

Saturday March 5:

Flint at Erie – 7:00pm

Oshawa at Peterborough – 7:05pm

Sault Ste. Marie at Windsor – 7:05pm

Ottawa at Barrie – 7:30pm

Saginaw at Owen Sound – 7:30pm

Sunday March 6:

Mississauga at Niagara – 2:00pm

Kingston at North Bay – 2:00pm

Kitchener at Sarnia – 2:05pm

Barrie at Sudbury – 2:05pm

Flint at Guelph – 4:00pm

London at Windsor – 4:05pm