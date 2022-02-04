OHL This Week: February 3 to 6, 2022

Toronto, Ont. – We begin a new month with another edition of OHL This Week featuring some top performers from January, two new initiatives in February and an abundance of alumni news.

Colts and Fronts streaming at TSN.ca, Storm and Attack on CBC Gem Saturday:

A pair of upcoming contests will be streaming live on online platforms outside of CHL TV. TSN subscribers can catch top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Shane Wright and the Kingston Frontenacs take on OHL Defenceman of the Month Brandt Clarke and the Barrie Colts Thursday night at TSN.ca and on the TSN App. The Guelph Storm visit the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, a game that will be streaming live for free on CBC Gem.

OHL celebrates Black Heritage Month throughout February:

OHL Director of Cultural Diversity and Inclusion Rico Phillips joins Manager of Communications Joelle Wood to kick-off Black Heritage Month across the League. Watch

February is Talk Today Month in the OHL:

The OHL, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, will is teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health. Read more

Steelheads and Frontenacs included in Week 14 edition of Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings:

The Mississauga Steelheads and Kingston Frontenacs are included in the Week 14 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings. Read more

OHL Announces Top Performers for January:

The Ontario Hockey League announced the Top OHL Performers of the Month for regular season games played in January 2022, including Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston, Barrie Colts defenceman Brandt Clarke, Barrie Colts goaltender Mack Guzda and Sudbury Wolves forward David Goyette. Read more

OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for January:

The Ontario Hockey League has announced Academic Players of the Month for January including Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers, Pano Fimis of the Niagara IceDogs, Luca Marrelli of the Oshawa Generals and Ryder McIntyre of the Sarnia Sting. Read more



Colts’ Brandt Clarke named OHL Player of the Week:

Los Angeles Kings prospect Brandt Clarke of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Player of the Week, recording two goals, seven assists and nine points in four games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-8. Read more

67’s’ Max Donoso named OHL Goaltender of the Week:

Max Donoso of the Ottawa 67’s is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 1-0-0-1 with a 1.44 goals-against average and .947 save percentage. Read more

OHL Plays of the Week:

We’re rolling out the week’s top plays with appearances from Owen Sound’s Colby Barlow, Windsor’s Will Cuylle, Kitchener’s Jack Harper, Saginaw’s Pavel Mintyukov and Barrie’s Declan McDonnell. Watch



OHL Saves of the Week:

Entering another month with marvellous work from Windsor’s Matt Onuska, Sault Ste. Marie’s Samuel Ivanov, Niagara’s Josh Rosenzweig, Saginaw’s Tristan Lennox, Ottawa’s Will Cranley, Mississauga’s Roman Basran, Flint’s Luke Cavallin and Nathaniel Day as well as Kingston’s Leevi Merilainen. Watch

OHL Weekend Notebook:

The OHL Weekend Notebook recaps the weekend that was with news, information and interesting facts from both on and off the ice. Watch and Read

Greyhounds’ Dickinson out long-term with injury:

The Soo Greyhounds reported Sunday that veteran centreman Tanner Dickinson will miss an extended period after suffering a broken right femur in a game against the Barrie Colts on Saturday. Read more

Five to watch for the 2022 OHL Priority Selection:

Each week, Raine Hernandez and OHL Central Scouting break down the top 2006-born prospects eligible for the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Read more

Promotions announced for three Otters staff members:

The Erie Otters Hockey Club has announced the promotion of three staff members to executive roles. Read more

OHL mourns the loss of Mike Nykoluk:

The OHL is saddened by the loss of alumnus, long-time pro and former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Nykoluk who passed away on Monday at the age of 87. Read more

Brett Bouchard commits to Battalion: The North Bay Battalion has received a commitment from ninth round 2021 OHL Priority Selection choice Brett Bouchard. Read more

ALUMNI NOTES:

Ratcliffe makes NHL debut: Former Guelph Storm captain and 2019 OHL champion Isaac Ratcliffe made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at the age of 22. The 6-foot-6 winger from London, Ont. has 10 points (4-6–10) over 31 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season. Ratcliffe scored 50 goals for the Storm during the 2018-19 season before earning the OHL’s Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy. He was Philadelphia’s second round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

11 OHL graduates attending NHL All-Star Weekend: A total of 11 OHL grads are heading to Las Vegas for NHL All-Star Weekend, with an annual Skills Competition on Friday before Saturday’s game at 3:00pm ET. The list of OHL alumni participating includes Jack Campbell, Steven Stamkos and Nick Suzuki representing the Atlantic Division, Alex DeBrincat, Nazem Kadri and Jordan Kyrou of the Central Division, Adam Pelech and Tom Wilson of the Metropolitan Division and John Gibson, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo of the Pacific Division. For full rosters visit nhl.com

Staal to captain Canada at 2022 Olympics: Peterborough Petes graduate and 17-year NHL veteran Eric Staal will wear the ‘C’ for Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Staal has been limited to four games in the AHL this season after remaining a free agent into the 2021-22 campaign. The 37-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont. native had a productive three-year career in Peterborough from 2000-03, being selected by Carolina with the second overall pick of the 2003 NHL Draft. Staal has racked up 1,034 career points (441-593–1034) over 1,293 regular season NHL contests.

Verbeek named General Manager of Anaheim Ducks: Sudbury Wolves graduate and long-time NHL forward Pat Verbeek has been named general manager of the Anaheim Ducks. Verbeek, who played in Sudbury from 1981-83, went on to play 20 seasons in the NHL and won a Stanley Cup title with the Dallas Stars in 1999. The Sarnia, Ont. native had been serving as assistant general manager of the Detroit Red Wings under Steve Yzerman, serving as GM of the club’s AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids. Having retired in 2002, Verbeek served as the long-time assistant general manager and director of player personnel of the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2010-19.

67’s grad Rossi overcomes adversity to reach NHL: Former Red Tilson Trophy recipient Marco Rossi has been on quite a journey through the professional ranks, overcoming Covid-19 to make his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild on January 6. The ninth overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, Rossi led the OHL with 120 points (39-81–120) during the 2019-20 season. The 20-year-old has been productive in the AHL this season, recording 32 points (11-21–32) over 30 games with the Iowa Wild. Read more

Griffith named AHL Player of the Month: London Knights graduate and former two-time OHL champion Seth Griffith is the AHL Player of the Month. The Bakersfield Condors forward recorded six goals, 12 assists and 18 points in nine January contests. Griffith, who has appeared in one game with the Edmonton Oilers this season, leads the Condors in scoring with 38 points (13-25–38) over 28 games. A Wallaceburg, Ont. native, Griffith played in London from 2009-13, recording 231 points (102-129–231) over 207 career regular season games. He was a fifth round pick of the Boston Bruins in 2012. Read more at theahl.com

Smith named ECHL Rookie of the Month: Windsor Spitfires graduate Jake Smith of the Iowa Heartlanders has been named the ECHL Rookie of the Month. The 24-year-old from Pickering, Ont. has 23 points (11-12–23) through 22 games with Iowa after starting the season with the Kansas City Mavericks. Smith played one season in Windsor, recording 48 points (20-28–48) during the 2017-18 campaign before attending Carleton University where he spent one year with the Ravens men’s hockey program. Read more at echl.com

Felhaber and Lipanov involved in trade: A pair of OHL grads were involved in a one-for-one swap this past week. The Dallas Stars dealt former Ottawa 67’s 109-point scorer Tye Felhaber to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Kitchener Rangers graduate Alexey Lipanov. Felhaber had a pair of goals in 14 contests with the AHL’s Texas Stars this season. He joins the Lightning organization who traded Lipanov, who had produced one assist over eight games with the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears. Both players graduate from the OHL following the 2018-19 season.

KEY MATCHUPS:

Kingston Frontenacs at Barrie Colts

Thursday, February 3rd – 7:30pm (streaming at TSN.ca)

Top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Shane Wright and the East Division-leading Kingston Frontenacs visit Barrie on Thursday, taking on OHL Defenceman of the Month Brandt Clarke and the Colts. The game will stream live for TSN subscribers at TSN.ca and on the TSN App, while CHL TV subscribers can catch it at watch.chl.ca. The Frontenacs hold a one point edge on Hamilton for the East Division lead as Wright comes off a seven-point (1-6–7) week. The Colts, who feature back-to-back OHL Goaltender of the Month Mack Guzda, will be without key forwards Declan McDonnell and Ethan Cardwell, who were both issued lengthy suspensions in the past week.

Mississauga Steelheads at Hamilton Bulldogs

Saturday, February 5th – 4:00pm

The OHL’s first place Mississauga Steelheads pay a visit to Hamilton on Saturday, riding a five-game winning streak into the weekend. Mississauga is the sixth-ranked team in the CHL this week, having surrendered just 93 goals over 40 games this season. The Steelheads will be up against a Hamilton Bulldogs team that went 3-0 last week. The Bulldogs have been without top scorer Logan Morrison to injury, but Seattle Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton is off to a hot start, racking up 13 points (4-9–13) through his first six games of the season. Mississauga has won three of the four meetings between the two teams this season.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Thursday February 3rd:

Sault Ste. Marie at North Bay – 7:00pm

Ottawa at Peterborough – 7:05pm

Kingston at Barrie – 7:30pm (Streaming at TSN.ca)

Guelph at Windsor – 7:30pm

Friday February 4th:

Windsor at London – 7:00pm

Oshawa at Mississauga – 7:00pm

Ottawa at Niagara – 7:00pm

Sault Ste. Marie at North Bay – 7:00pm

Erie at Sarnia – 7:05pm

Kingston at Sudbury – 7:05pm

Owen Sound at Guelph – 7:30pm

Flint at Kitchener – 7:30pm

Saturday February 5th:

Mississauga at Hamilton – 4:00pm

Kitchener at London – 4:00pm

Niagara at Peterborough – 7:05pm

Erie at Saginaw – 7:05pm

Oshawa at Barrie – 7:30pm

Guelph at Owen Sound – 7:30pm (Streaming on CBC Gem)

Sunday February 6th:

Kingston at North Bay – 1:00pm

London at Owen Sound – 2:00pm

Niagara at Ottawa – 2:00pm

Sault Ste. Marie at Sudbury – 2:05pm

Peterborough at Hamilton – 4:00pm

Erie at Saginaw – 5:30pm

Barrie at Oshawa – 6:05pm

Sarnia at Windsor – 7:00pm