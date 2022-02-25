OHL This Week: February 24 to 27, 2022

Fans are making their return to OHL venues and teams are getting creative on game nights! Here’s a look at happenings across the Ontario Hockey League:

Bulldogs and Generals to Meet in Outdoor Showcase on March 14:

The Hamilton Bulldogs will play host to the Oshawa Generals in an Outdoor Showcase at Tim Horton’s Field on Monday, March 14th. The game will mark the fourth-ever outdoor game in Ontario Hockey League history. Read more

Generals visit Frontenacs on TSN Friday Night:

Another edition of the CHL on TSN comes to the OHL on Friday night as the Kingston Frontenacs play host to the Oshawa Generals at 7:00pm. It’s Military Appreciation Night in Kingston and fans can catch the Fronts in their special CADPAT jerseys from coast-to-coast on TSN.

Bulldogs, Frontenacs and Firebirds included in Week 17 edition of Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings:

The Hamilton Bulldogs, Kingston Frontenacs and Flint Firebirds are included in the Week 17 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings. Read more

Stranges, Thompson and Guzda named to CHL Team of the Week:

London Knights forward Antonio Stranges, Soo Greyhounds blueliner Jack Thompson and Barrie Colts netminder Mack Guzda have been named to the CHL Team of the Week. Read more

Knights’ Stranges named OHL Player of the Week:

Dallas Stars prospect Antonio Stranges of the London Knights is the OHL Player of the Week, leading all players with eight points in three games. Read more

Colts’ Guzda named OHL Goaltender of the Week:

Florida Panthers prospect Mack Guzda of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 3-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .955 save percentage. Read more

Celebrating Black Heritage Month with Otters’ Kiana Scott:

A trailblazer as the OHL’s first woman scout, Kiana Scott of the Erie Otters joins Rico Phillips in the latest discussion in the League’s month-long celebration of Black Heritage Month. Watch



Storm’s Zhilkin leads OHL Plays of the Week:

Witness offensive wizardry from Soo’s Jack Thompson, Sarnia’s Nolan Burke, Sudbury’s Quentin Musty, Windsor’s Ryan Abraham and Guelph’s Danny Zhilkin in the latest OHL Plays of the Week. Watch

Rolling the tape on top saves in OHL Saves of the Week:

Here we go! Let’s take a look at the top saves in the OHL from the past week, with contributions from Erie’s Nolan Lalonde, Peterborough’s Michael Simpson, Sudbury’s Mitchell Weeks, Owen Sound’s Corbin Votary, Kitchener’s Pavel Cajan, Oshawa’s Zachary Paputsakis, Kingston’s Aidan Spooner, Windsor’s Matt Onuska, Sarnia’s Benjamin Gaudreau, and Niagara’s Josh Rosenzweig. Watch

Six first goals in OHL Milestone Moments:

Relive first career OHL goals from Sarnia’s Austin Harper, Erie’s Kaleb Smith, London’s Ethan MacKinnon, Sudbury’s Nolan Collins, Ottawa’s Tyler Boucher, and Kingston’s Mitchell Brooks. Watch

OHL Weekend Notebook:

The OHL Weekend Notebook recaps the weekend that was with news, information and interesting facts from both on and off the ice. Read more

Five to watch for the 2022 OHL Priority Selection:

Raine Hernandez and OHL Central Scouting team up to take a closer look at five prospects eligible for the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Read more

OHL Cup Powered by Under Armour U16 AAA Top 10 Rankings – Week 6:

The OMHA’s Markham Waxers are into the OHL Cup Top 10 for the first time this season while the Mississauga Senators hold steady atop the list in Week 6. Read more

OHL News Radio with Greyhounds’ Tye Kartye:

Soo Greyhounds 32-goal scorer Tye Kartye joins this week’s show, discussing the unique season for his team amidst the landscape presented by Covid-19. Kartye speaks to his success this season, his pre-season experience attending training camp with the Seattle Kraken, and the devastating loss of Tanner Dickinson from the Hounds lineup. Listen

Colts graduate Jet Greaves signs NHL contract with Columbus:

Barrie Colts graduate Jet Greaves has signed a three-year entry level NHL contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Read more

Spitfires name alumnus Michael Leighton as club’s new Goaltending Coach:

The Windsor Spitfires have named former long-time professional netminder and alumnus Michael Leighton as the club’s new Goaltending Coach. Read more

OHL mourns the loss of Vladimir Nikiforov:

The Ontario Hockey League is saddened by news of the loss of former Barrie Colts and Sarnia Sting forward Vladimir Nikiforov who passed away on Thursday at the young age of 34. Read more

COMMUNITY CORNER:

Fun planned for Ice Blast Weekend in Saginaw: The Saginaw Spirit have a pair of home games against the Erie Otters on Friday and Saturday, and there’s lots to do off the ice at the Dow Event Center. Friday is the Spirit’s annual Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation Night, with lots planned for Kids Night inside the building. There’ll be a chili cook-off prior to Saturday’s home game with music and a guitar auction. Check out the details at saginawspirit.com

Sting celebrate Christmas at the Hive on Friday: The Sarnia Sting are supporting the Inn of the Good Shepherd on Friday when they play host to the Flint Firebirds. The Sting ask fans to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the Inn’s food bank. Select game worn Ugly Christmas sweater jerseys will be auctioned off post-game. All of the details can be found at sarniasting.com

Frontenacs honour military families on Friday: The Kingston Frontenacs will be hosting their 12th annual Military Appreciation Game on Friday. The game is a salute to military families and all the brave men and women who serve or have served our country. Special CADPAT jerseys will be worn during the game and auctioned off with proceeds donated to the Kingston Military Family Resource Centre. More details at kingstonfrontenacs.com

Firebirds salute Flint Generals on Saturday: The Flint Firebirds will be paying homage to Flint hockey history on Saturday at home to the Sarnia Sting. The Firebirds will wear special Flint Generals throwback uniforms honouring the former team that used to call the Dort Financial Center home. Several Flint Generals Alumni will be in attendance for a pre-game Meet & Greet on the concourse. Read more at flintfirebirds.com

Greyhounds turn back the clock on Saturday: The Soo Greyhounds are holding Retro Night in support of Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday when they play host to the London Knights. As part of the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the Hounds will be wearing retro jerseys from the 1998-2005 era of the franchise, auctioning them off post-game with proceeds going toward the Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund. Full details at soogreyhounds.com

Attack host Woolley’s Warriors Night on Saturday: This coming Saturday night, Owen Sound Attack captain Mark Woolley gets to collaborate his two passions. The Woolley’s Warriors charity game will see the Attack suit up in special jerseys that will be auctioned off post game to benefit Mark’s charity work that has sent kids to Diabetes Canada D-Camps. For full details on Saturday’s game visit attackhockey.com

Steelheads team up with Trillium Health Partners for special jersey event on Sunday: The Mississauga Steelheads will be supporting Trillium Health Partners on Sunday when they play host to the Ottawa 67’s. The Trout will be wearing specialty jerseys designed by Hayden Viggiani who was visiting his brother in the paediatric unit at THP and is extending tickets to patients, families and hospital staff. The jerseys will be auctioned off post game with proceeds benefiting the paediatrics unit at THP. For more details visit mississaugasteelheads.com

ALUMNI NOTES:

Perry scores 400th career goal: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry lit the lamp for the 400th time in his NHL career on Wednesday. The 36-year-old from Peterborough, Ont. has 14 goals and 14 assists in 50 games with the Bolts this season. Perry has 846 points over the course of his 1,144 game NHL career after originally being selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the 2003 NHL Draft. Perry remains the London Knights’ all-time leading scorer, racking up 380 points over four OHL seasons from 2001-05.

Ekblad named NHL Second Star of the Week: Barrie Colts graduate Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers is the NHL’s second star of the week, producing three goals, three assists and six points in three games last week. The 26-year-old Windsor, Ont. native and number one pick from the 2014 NHL Draft has recorded 47 points (13-34–47) in 49 contests for the Panthers this season. A former OHL Rookie of the Year recipient, Ekblad skated with the Colts for three seasons from 2011-14, helping them win an Eastern Conference title in 2013.

Noesen named AHL Player of the Week: Former OHL forward Stefan Noesen has been named the American Hockey League Player of the Week, putting up six goals in three games with the Chicago Wolves. Noesen currently leads the AHL with 28 goals, adding 22 assists for 50 points in 41 games this season. A 29-year-old from Plano, Texas, Noesen is a veteran of 207 career NHL games. He played four seasons with the Plymouth Whalers from 2009-13.

Rangers grad Sebrango fine-tuning play in AHL: Under normal circumstances, Kitchener Rangers graduate Donovan Sebrango of the Grand Rapids Griffins likely would be playing his final season in the OHL right now, using his last teenage year to fine-tune his play in preparation for the pros. AHL on the Beat writer Mark Newman has an update on Sebrango’s unique season. Read more at theahl.com

KEY MATCHUPS:

London Knights at Soo Greyhounds

February 25 & 26

The London Knights visit the Soo Greyhounds for a set up north on Friday and Saturday. London enters action with a 10-point cushion on first place in the Midwest Division while the Greyhounds are in a bit of a tighter spot, two points back of Flint as the Firebirds lead the West Division. London has been rolling of late with wins in four of five as Nashville Predators prospect Luke Evangelista leads the OHL with 37 goals. The Greyhounds will be happy to have two big pieces back in their lineup for the weekend as captain Ryan O’Rourke slots back in, and 32-goal scorer Tye Kartye returns from a four-game suspension. The Knights have won both encounters against Sault Ste. Marie this season, outscoring the Hounds 15-9.

Oshawa Generals vs. Kingston Frontenacs

February 25 & 27

The Oshawa Generals take on the Kingston Frontenacs in a home-and-home this weekend, with the first of two meetings airing coast-to-coast on TSN Friday night. The Fronts lead the Generals by six points in the East Division, with Kingston trailing first place Hamilton by three points. The Frontenacs come off a 4-1 loss in Ottawa on Wednesday, looking to return to form after Lucas Edmonds and Jordan Frasca each saw nine-game point streaks snapped. The Generals have points in nine of their last 10 games, with captain and Edmonton Oilers prospect Ty Tullio scoring in five straight entering Thursday’s tilt against Peterborough. The two teams have split their season series with three wins apiece to this point.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Thursday February 24:

North Bay at Niagara – 7:00pm

Oshawa at Peterborough – 7:05pm

Mississauga Barrie – 7:30pm

Kitchener at Windsor – 7:30pm

Friday February 25;

Niagara at Mississauga – 7:00pm

North Bay at Hamilton – 7:00pm

Oshawa at Kingston – 7:00pm (Live on TSN)

Erie at Saginaw – 7:05pm

Flint at Sarnia – 7:05pm

Barrie at Sudbury – 7:05pm

London at Sault Ste. Marie – 7:07pm

Windsor at Guelph – 7:30pm

Owen Sound at Kitchener – 7:30pm

Saturday February 26:

Ottawa at Hamilton – 4:00pm

Sarnia at Flint – 7:00pm

Erie at Saginaw – 7:05pm

London at Sault Ste. Marie – 7:07pm

Peterborough at Barrie – 7:30pm

Guelph at Owen Sound – 7:30pm

Sunday February 27:

Ottawa at Mississauga – 2:00pm

Erie at Flint – 2:00pm

Kitchener at Guelph – 2:00pm

Hamilton at Niagara – 2:00pm

North Bay at Sudbury – 2:05pm

Sarnia at Windsor – 4:05pm

Kingston at Oshawa – 6:05pm