OHL’s Spitfires and WHL’s Silvertips to pick first overall

The Windsor Spitfires and Everett Silvertips will pick first overall in the 2024 OHL and WHL Draft respectively.

The OHL Draft will take place April 12 while the WHL Draft will be held May 9. Both draft’s can be seen live on CHL TV.

For the first time since 1976, the Spitfires will select first overall in the OHL Priority Selection.

Each of the four non-playoff teams participating in the Priority Selection Lottery, the 20th place Niagara IceDogs (40 percent chance), 19th place Windsor Spitfires (30 percent chance), 18th place Peterborough Petes (20 percent chance) and 17th place Sarnia Sting (10 percent chance), had adjusted proportionate odds of drawing the first overall selection. The final results were determined by a computerized random number generator, with the process overseen and certified by Mr. Robert Bayne, partner with the law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.

The coveted first overall selection came down to a big reveal between the Spitfires and their West Division rival the Sarnia Sting, who will be selecting second overall.

Windsor’s only other first overall draft pick was Jim Fox, selected from the North Bay Trappers back in 1976. Fox would never play for Windsor, instead going on to become one of the League’s most prolific scorers as a member of the Ottawa 67’s before embarking on an NHL career.

The Spitfires played to a mark of 18-42-5-3 this past season following back-to-back West Division titles. They were crowned Western Conference champions in 2022, coming within one win of the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

The OHL Priority Selection will once again be held over the course of two days, with Rounds 1-3 taking place beginning at 7:00pm on Friday, April 12. The proceedings continue on Saturday, April 13 starting at 9:00am with Rounds 4-15.

2024 OHL Priority Selection First Round Order of Selection:

Windsor Spitfires Sarnia Sting Peterborough Petes Niagara IceDogs Barrie Colts Flint Firebirds Owen Sound Attack Kingston Frontenacs Guelph Storm Erie Otters Ottawa 67’s Sudbury Wolves Mississauga Steelheads Brantford Bulldogs Kitchener Rangers North Bay Battalion Oshawa Generals Soo Greyhounds Saginaw Spirit London Knights Ottawa 67’s*

*indicates compensatory pick

The Silvertips will select first overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft following the completion of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery.

The Prince Albert Raiders won the draft lottery, moving from fourth to second overall, having previously acquired the first-round pick belonging to the Seattle Thunderbirds. As a result, the Everett Silvertips retain the first-overall pick, having previously acquired the first-round selection belonging to the Kamloops Blazers.

The six WHL Clubs that did not qualify for the 2024 WHL Playoffs, unless they traded their first-round pick, participated in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery. The lottery proceedings determined the order of selection for the first six picks in the first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, with inverse order of standing from the 2023-24 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the remainder of the first round and all subsequent rounds.

The Kelowna Rockets (via Regina), Tri-City Americans, and Everett Silvertips (via Kamloops) had the opportunity to obtain the first-overall selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The process for the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery was administered by Josh Glenn of KPMG.

2024 WHL Prospects Draft First Round Order of Selection: