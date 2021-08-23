OHL Mourns the Loss of Rod Gilbert

The Ontario Hockey League is saddened by the loss of former Guelph Biltmores and Royals star as well as New York Rangers all-time leading scorer Rod Gilbert who passed away on Sunday at the age of 80.

A Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who racked up 1,021 points over 18 seasons in New York, Gilbert earned himself the title of ‘Mr. Ranger.’ He became the first player in Rangers history to have his number retired as No. 7 ascended to the heights of Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14, 1979. He was known for his prominent role manning the right side on the Rangers’ Goal-A-Game line alongside Vic Hadfield and Jean Ratelle.

“Rod Gilbert’s impact on the National Hockey League and the New York Rangers over the past 62 years was profound — both on and off the ice,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “As a player, he was revered by his teammates, respected by his opponents and absolutely beloved by Rangers’ fans. Throughout his 18 NHL seasons, all with the Rangers, he was among the greatest offensive players of his era and truly entertained fans across the League on a nightly basis.”

A highly productive junior career between the Guelph Biltmores and Royals from 1957-61 drew to a close as a result of back problems that would hamper Gilbert through the early years of his NHL tenure. The Montreal native persevered however, playing in the NHL until the age of 36 before retiring in November 1977. He appeared in eight NHL All-Star Games, won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1976 and was a member of Canada’s Summit Series-winning team in 1972, the same year he guided the Rangers to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

Gilbert remained active in the community following his playing career, most recently raising money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in support of the Robin Hood Relief Fund, benefitting New York non-profit organizations working on the front lines to assist those in need.

Gilbert is survived by his wife Judy and will be forever remembered as one of the greatest New York Rangers of all-time.

For more on the life and career of Rod Gilbert, visit NHL.com.