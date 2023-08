OHL Commissioner David Branch to retire following 2023-24 season

Statement from OHL Commissioner David Branch

For the last 44 years, I have had the honour of serving as Commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In this time, I have had the pleasure of seeing young players pursue their professional and academic goals, with countless graduates advancing to the National Hockey League and other levels of professional hockey as well as the highly-competitive U SPORTS ranks through use of their OHL Scholarship. Countless players have gone on to become doctors, lawyers, teachers, emergency service workers, skilled tradespeople or other professionals that make tremendous contributions in our society, including participating in minor hockey as volunteer coaches and officials.

It has been a pleasure to work alongside some of the most outstanding people in the game, both on and off the ice, locally, nationally and internationally. I have also had the chance to witness first-hand how our great game continues to evolve and improve.

Earlier this summer I advised the OHL Board of Governors of my intent to retire at the end of the 2023-2024 season, my 45th year. There are many people to thank and I look forward to doing that in person over the coming year.

It has been an honour to serve in this capacity, and I am very thankful for the great deal of support I have received and the tremendous, life-long friendships I have made along the way. I want to thank my family, the Board of Governors, league and team staff, fans, volunteers, on and off-ice officials, media, our partners and most importantly the players for making the last 44 years so rewarding. I am grateful.

Yours in hockey,

David Branch



Statement from Craig Goslin, Chair, OHL Board of Governors and Governor, Saginaw Spirit

On behalf of the OHL Board of Governors, we offer our sincere congratulations and gratitude to Commissioner Branch for his significant accomplishments and contributions to our league. His Hall of Fame worthy career is unmatched. For 44 years, Mr. Branch’s dedication and commitment to professionally developing the OHL into one of the best development leagues in the world is extraordinary. The development model he has fostered always has the OHL student athletes’ best interest in mind, both on and off the ice.

The League has established a Commissioner Search Committee and details concerning next steps will be announced following the League’s Annual General Meeting next week.

Craig Goslin

Chair, OHL Board of Governors

Governor, Saginaw Spirit