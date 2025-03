OHL champion Woolley signs with Kings

London Knights defenceman Jared Woolley has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the LA Kings.

Woolley had career highs across the board in 2024-25 in goals (9), assists (18) and points (27). He was also one of just 16 OHL players to play in all 68 games this year.

Last season, as a rookie, Woolley was part of the Knights team that won the J. Ross Robertson Cup and reached the final of the 2024 Memorial Cup.

The Kings selected the Oshawa, ON., native 164th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.