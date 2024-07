OHL Champion Dickinson signs with Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have signed London Knights defenceman Sam Dickinson to his three-year entry-level contract.

Dickinson finished his second OHL campaign with 18 goals and 70 points good for ninth across the entire CHL amongst defenders. The Toronto, Ontario native followed that up with another 13 points in 18 games en-route to an OHL Championship. The 18-year-old put up another four points in four games at the Memorial Cup, losing in the final to Saginaw.

The 6’3″ smooth skating d-man has already played 173 regular season, playoffs and Memorial Cup games in just two seasons and is a +90!

The Sharks selected Dickinson 11th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas.