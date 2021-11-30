MENU
November 30, 2021

OHL Announces Suspension of Team Activities for Sudbury Wolves

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – In accordance with established protocols, the OHL today announced that the Sudbury Wolves Hockey Club has suspended all team activities as a result of 12 players having tested positive for Covid-19. All players affected are currently asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms and the League and team will continue to monitor their well-being.

The Ontario Hockey League had previously incorporated specific COVID-19 protocols including mandatory vaccination for all members of the OHL Community including players, staff, officials and billets.

The OHL is working in consultation with the League’s independent Chief Medical Officer while the Wolves continue to follow the guidance of Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

As a result of the suspension of team activities for the Sudbury Wolves, the following OHL Regular Season games have been postponed, with additional games subject to further review:

Wednesday, December 1 – Sudbury Wolves at Soo Greyhounds
Friday, December 3 – Barrie Colts at Sudbury Wolves
Saturday, December 4 – Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts

The OHL will not be identifying affected individuals, and will provide an update regarding future games along with the rescheduling of above matchups as information becomes available.

