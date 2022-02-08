OHL Announces Scheduling Adjustments

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that, due to League scheduling adjustments, one game has been postponed and another rescheduled.

The regular season game scheduled for Tuesday, February 8 between the Soo Greyhounds and host Sudbury Wolves has been postponed and will be played at a later date.

Additionally, the regular season game scheduled for Sunday, March 13 between the Erie Otters and host Guelph Storm has been rescheduled for Monday, March 14 at 7:00pm.

Due to scheduling adjustments, the following game has been postponed:

Tuesday, February 8 – Soo Greyhounds at Sudbury Wolves

The following game has been rescheduled:

Monday, March 14 – Erie Otters at Guelph Storm, 7:00pm (was March 13)

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.