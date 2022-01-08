MENU
January 8, 2022

OHL Announces Rescheduled Games in Mississauga and Guelph

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced a pair of rescheduled games on the regular season schedule.

The Mississauga Steelheads will play host to the Peterborough Petes at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre on Sunday, January 9 at 2:00pm.

The Guelph Storm will play host to the Owen Sound Attack at the Sleeman Centre on Monday, January 10 at 7:00pm in a game rescheduled from January 7.

The following games have been rescheduled:
Sunday, January 9 – Peterborough Petes at Mississauga Steelheads, 2:00pm (from TBD)
Monday, January 10 – Owen Sound Attack at Guelph Storm, 7:00pm (from Jan. 7)

