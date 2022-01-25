OHL Announces Rescheduled Games in Hamilton and Sarnia

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced two rescheduled regular season games that were previously postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

In a game rescheduled from January 8, the Ottawa 67’s will visit the Hamilton Bulldogs tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26 at 7:00pm.

In a game rescheduled from January 7, the Saginaw Spirit will visit the Sarnia Sting on Tuesday, February 1 at 7:05pm.

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.