MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 25, 2022

OHL Announces Rescheduled Games in Hamilton and Sarnia

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced two rescheduled regular season games that were previously postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

In a game rescheduled from January 8, the Ottawa 67’s will visit the Hamilton Bulldogs tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26 at 7:00pm.

In a game rescheduled from January 7, the Saginaw Spirit will visit the Sarnia Sting on Tuesday, February 1 at 7:05pm.

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.

More News
INAUGURAL CHARITY SOCK TOSS A SUCCESS FOR OTTERS, ERIE CITY MISSION
4 hours ago
From the Point: QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courteau
7 hours ago
Saskatoon Blades score one for Pride
8 hours ago
ICE netminder Hauser sets new CHL goaltending record
8 hours ago
WHL announces return to team activities for Wheat Kings and Rockets; changes to seven WHL Regular Season games
10 hours ago
OHL Announces Postponed Games on January 28 & 29
10 hours ago