OHL Announces Rescheduled Games for Wednesday, January 5

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League has announced two rescheduled games for Wednesday, January 5 involving the Flint Firebirds, Guelph Storm, Saginaw Spirit and Windsor Spitfires Hockey Clubs.

Previously scheduled to host the Windsor Spitfires on Wednesday, the Saginaw Spirit will now play host to the Flint Firebirds in a postponed game rescheduled from December 18, 2021.

Previously scheduled to visit the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday, the Guelph Storm will now play host to the Windsor Spitfires in a postponed game rescheduled from December 30, 2021.

Updated Schedule for Wednesday, January 5, 2022:

Windsor Spitfires at Guelph Storm, 7:00pm

Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, 7:05pm

The Ontario Hockey League will be announcing additional rescheduled dates for previously postponed games in the coming days.