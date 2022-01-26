OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between London and Saginaw

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced a scheduling change for this coming Friday, January 28 involving the London Knights and Saginaw Spirit.

Previously scheduled to face each other on Friday in London, the Knights and Spirit will now play at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw in a game rescheduled from Thursday, January 13.

The Knights will continue their weekend schedule in Saginaw once again on Saturday, January 29 and in Flint on Sunday, January 30.

The game originally scheduled to be played on Friday in London will be played at a later date.

The following game has been rescheduled:

Friday, January 28 – London Knights at Saginaw Spirit, 7:05pm (from Jan. 13)

The following game will be played at a later date:

Friday, January 28 – Saginaw Spirit at London Knights

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.