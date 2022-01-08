OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club, their next three regular season games, also involving the Peterborough Petes, Mississauga Steelheads and Oshawa Generals Hockey Clubs, have been postponed.

The League is also announcing two rescheduled home games for the Erie Otters Hockey Club as they face the Flint Firebirds and Kitchener Rangers Hockey Clubs at Erie Insurance Arena next week. The game originally scheduled for Saturday, January 15 between the Otters and visiting Flint Firebirds has been moved to Thursday, January 13 at 7:00pm. The Kitchener Rangers will play in Erie on Saturday, January 15 at 7:00pm in a game rescheduled from January 8.

Additionally, the regular season game on Sunday, January 16 between the Guelph Storm and host Kitchener Rangers that was scheduled to begin at 2:00pm will be moved to the new start time of 6:00pm.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following games have been postponed:

Saturday, January 8 – Kingston Frontenacs at Peterborough Petes

Sunday, January 9 – Kingston Frontenacs at Mississauga Steelheads

Tuesday, January 11 – Kingston Frontenacs at Oshawa Generals

The following games have been rescheduled:

Thursday, January 13 – Flint Firebirds at Erie Otters, 7:00pm (from Jan. 15)

Saturday, January 15 – Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters, 7:00pm (from Jan. 8)

Sunday, January 16 – Guelph Storm at Kitchener Rangers, new start time of 6:00pm

Postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date. The Ontario Hockey League will provide more information as confirmed dates become available.