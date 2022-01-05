OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced a series of changes to the 2021-22 OHL Regular Season schedule, with a total of seven upcoming games postponed due to Covid-19 protocol. An additional 21 previously postponed games have been rescheduled.

Due to Covid-19 protocol, the following games have been postponed:

Wednesday, January 5 – Windsor Spitfires at Guelph Storm

Thursday, January 6 – Hamilton Bulldogs at Peterborough Petes

Friday, January 7 – Niagara IceDogs at Hamilton Bulldogs

Friday, January 7 – Ottawa 67’s at Oshawa Generals

Friday, January 7 – Owen Sound Attack at Guelph Storm

Saturday, January 8 – Guelph Storm at Owen Sound Attack

Saturday, January 8 – Ottawa 67’s at Hamilton Bulldogs

The following games have been rescheduled:

Saturday, January 8 – North Bay Battalion at Barrie Colts, 7:30pm***

Sunday, January 9 – Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack, 2:00pm (from Dec. 28)

Sunday, January 9 – Kingston Frontenacs at Mississauga Steelheads, 2:00pm (from Jan. 2)

Tuesday, January 11 – Kingston Frontenacs at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Dec. 19)

Tuesday, January 11 – Niagara IceDogs at Hamilton Bulldogs, 7:00pm (from Jan. 2)

Tuesday, January 18 – Peterborough Petes at Niagara IceDogs, 7:00pm (from Dec. 31)

Wednesday, January 19 – Flint Firebirds at Sarnia Sting, 7:05pm (from Dec. 17)

Tuesday, January 25 – North Bay Battalion at Niagara IceDogs, 7:00pm (from Dec. 18)

Tuesday, January 25 – Mississauga Steelheads at Peterborough Petes, 7:05pm (from Dec. 4)

Monday, February 14 – Barrie Colts at Kingston Frontenacs, 7:00pm (from Dec. 17)

Wednesday, February 16 – Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Dec. 15)

Sunday, February 20 – Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack, 2:00pm (from Jan. 1)

Tuesday, March 1 – Ottawa 67’s at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Dec. 28)

Tuesday, March 8 – Oshawa Generals at North Bay Battalion, 7:00pm (from Dec. 31)

Sunday, March 13 – Erie Otters at Guelph Storm, 7:00pm (from Dec. 17)

Tuesday, March 15 – North Bay Battalion at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Jan. 1)

Tuesday, March 22 – Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts, 7:30pm (from Dec. 16)

Tuesday, March 22 – Sarnia Sting at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Dec. 18)

Wednesday, March 30 – Niagara IceDogs at Sudbury Wolves, 7:05pm (from Dec. 17)

Wednesday, March 30 – Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Jan. 5)

Sunday, April 3 – Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters, 2:00pm (from Dec. 18)

***- The previously postponed game between North Bay and host Barrie on Saturday, January 8 will now be played.

The OHL will provide updates on additional rescheduled games as confirmed dates become available.