OHL Announces Postponement and Rescheduled Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced changes to the upcoming regular season schedule of games.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the game scheduled for Saturday, February 5 between the Sarnia Sting and host Flint Firebirds has been postponed.

The League has also announced a pair of changes to the home schedule of the Mississauga Steelheads. The game scheduled for Friday, February 25 between the Steelheads and visiting Ottawa 67’s has been moved to Sunday, February 27 at 2:00pm, making room for a previously postponed game between the Steelheads and visiting Niagara IceDogs that will be played on Friday, February 25 at 7:00pm.

Additionally, the Hamilton Bulldogs will host the Mississauga Steelheads at the new start time of 7:00pm on Thursday, March 3.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following game has been postponed:

Saturday, February 5 – Sarnia Sting at Flint Firebirds

The following games have been rescheduled:

Friday, February 25 – Niagara IceDogs at Mississauga Steelheads, 7:00pm (from Jan. 14)

Sunday, February 27 – Ottawa 67’s at Mississauga Steelheads, 2:00pm (from Feb. 25)

The following game has been assigned a new start time:

Thursday, March 3 – Mississauga Steelheads at Hamilton Bulldogs, 7:00pm (was 10:30am)

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.