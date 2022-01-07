MENU
January 7, 2022

OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving Saginaw Spirit, Rescheduled Game Between Flint and Sarnia

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club, two of their upcoming scheduled matchups, also involving the Flint Firebirds and Sarnia Sting Hockey Clubs, have been postponed.

The League has also announced a rescheduled game between the Firebirds and host Sting that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 19 and will now take place on Saturday, January 8 at 7:05pm in Sarnia.

The following games have been postponed:
Friday, January 7 – Saginaw Spirit at Sarnia Sting
Saturday, January 8 – Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit

The following games have been rescheduled:
Saturday, January 8 – Flint Firebirds at Sarnia Sting, 7:05pm (from Jan. 19)

Postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date. The Ontario Hockey League will provide more information as confirmed dates become available.

