OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving London Knights, Rescheduled Matchups in Flint and Saginaw

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that, due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the London Knights Hockey Club, their three road games scheduled to take place in Saginaw and Flint this weekend have been postponed.

In their place, the League has announced a pair of matchups between the Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit for Saturday, January 29 in Saginaw and Sunday, January 30 in Flint.

The League also announced an additional rescheduled game between the Kingston Frontenacs and host Mississauga Steelheads on Wednesday, February 16, along with three new start times on the upcoming schedule.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following games have been postponed:

Friday, January 28 – London Knights at Saginaw Spirit

Saturday, January 29 – London Knights at Saginaw Spirit

Sunday, January 30 – London Knights at Flint Firebirds

The following games will be taking place:

Saturday, January 29 – Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, 7:05pm

Sunday, January 30 – Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds, 2:00pm

The following additional game has been rescheduled:

Wednesday, February 16 – Kingston Frontenacs at Mississauga Steelheads, 7:00pm (from Jan. 2)

The following games have been assigned new start times:

Friday, February 4 – Windsor Spitfires at London Knights, 7:00pm (was 7:30pm)

Tuesday, February 8 – Hamilton Bulldogs at Mississauga Steelheads, 7:00pm (was 11:00am)

Friday, February 18 – Soo Greyhounds at London Knights, 7:00pm (was 7:30pm)

The postponed games will be played at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.