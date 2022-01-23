MENU
January 23, 2022

OHL Announces Postponed Games in Windsor and Barrie

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced the postponement of two regular season games scheduled for today – Sunday, January 23.

Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club, this afternoon’s game against the visiting Kitchener Rangers has been postponed.

Due to a non-Covid related illness affecting the Hamilton Bulldogs Hockey Club, tonight’s game against the host Barrie Colts has been postponed.

Both games will be played at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.

