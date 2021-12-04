OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Mississauga and Peterborough

Toronto, Ont. – Out of an abundance of caution and due to League Covid-19 protocols affecting the Peterborough Petes Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their regular season home game scheduled for Saturday, December 4 against the Mississauga Steelheads Hockey Club has been postponed.

The Ontario Hockey League and the Peterborough Petes Hockey Club will not be providing comment at this time. The League will provide an update on the matter as information becomes available.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date.