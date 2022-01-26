OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Flint and Sarnia

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that, due to Covid-19 protocols, the regular season game scheduled for Saturday, January 29 between the Sarnia Sting and host Flint Firebirds has been postponed.

Additionally, the Guelph Storm and host Owen Sound Attack will face-off on Saturday, January 29 at the new start time of 7:30pm.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following game has been postponed:

Saturday, January 29 – Sarnia Sting at Flint Firebirds

The following game has been assigned a new start time:

Saturday, January 29 – Guelph Storm at Owen Sound Attack, 7:30pm (was 6:30pm)

The postponed game will be played at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of a new date.

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.