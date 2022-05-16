OHL Announces Eastern Conference Championship Series Schedule

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced the 2022 OHL Eastern Conference Championship Series for the Bobby Orr Trophy between the Hamilton Bulldogs and North Bay Battalion beginning Friday, May 20 in Hamilton.

The third round series features the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference as the Bulldogs, who won the Hamilton Spectator Trophy with the OHL’s best regular season record, come off consecutive series sweeps of the Peterborough Petes and Mississauga Steelheads to reach the Conference Final. They’ll face the Central Division champion North Bay Battalion, who eliminated the Ottawa 67’s and Kingston Frontenacs to reach the Eastern Conference Championship Series for the first time since 2015.

The Bulldogs and Battalion faced each other four times during the regular season, with North Bay winning the first two meetings before Hamilton responded with victories in the final two encounters.

The Eastern Conference Champion receives the Bobby Orr Trophy named in honour of the Hockey Hall of Fame member who played four OHL seasons with the Oshawa Generals from 1962-66. The Bulldogs last hoisted the Bobby Orr Trophy in the same year they were eventually crowned OHL champions in 2018. The Battalion last won an Eastern Conference title in 2014.

EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES SCHEDULE:

(1) HAMILTON BULLDOGS (51-12-3-2) vs. (2) NORTH BAY BATTALION (43-18-3-4) – #HAMvsNB

Game 1, Fri., May 20 at Hamilton, 7:00pm

Game 2, Sun., May 22 at Hamilton, 7:00pm

Game 3, Wed., May 25 at North Bay, 7:00pm

Game 4, Fri., May 27 at North Bay, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sun., May 29 at Hamilton, 7:00pm*

Game 6, Tues., May 31 at North Bay, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., June 1 at Hamilton, 7:00pm*

*if necessary

2022 OHL Playoff Brackets

Don’t miss a second of the 2022 OHL Playoffs. CHL TV playoff packages are on sale now, with complete OHL Playoff passes, round-by-round passes and single day passes available. See a full range of options at watch.chl.ca.