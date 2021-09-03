MENU
September 3, 2021

OHL Announces Disciplinary Action

Toronto, Ont. – Ontario Hockey League Commissioner David Branch today announced that London Knights player Logan Mailloux has been suspended indefinitely as a result of an incident that occurred November 2020 in Sweden, while the player was on loan to SK Lejon.  This violated the League’s expectation of the appropriate conduct of an OHL player.

The player will have the opportunity to apply for reinstatement to the League on or after January 1, 2022.  A decision regarding reinstatement will be based in part on his conduct since his return to Canada and the appropriate treatment, counselling, mentoring and or education he receives from the date of this decision.

