OHL 2024-25: Faces in different places

Everyone is chasing London in 2024-25 and a barrage of offseason moves highlighted that.

With London set to return the vast majority of their championship roster, the OHL’s other 19 general managers made moves in an attempt to conquer the Knights.

Barrie and Brampton will both benefit from significant offseason moves while Kingston’s Kory Cooper retooled his roster through a number of trades.

With that being said, here are five OHL faces in different places.

Tristan Bertucci (Flint → Barrie)

After three years in Flint, Tristan Bertucci (DAL) is off to Barrie to help anchor a blue line that is only one season removed from Brandt Clarke (LA).

The Vaughn, ON., native reached double digit goals for the second straight year while his 44 points were tied for the 12th most among OHL d-men.

Alongside a healthy Beau Akey (EDM) as well as Kashawn Aitcheson (2025), the Colts should boast one of the more impressive defensive corps in the OHL.

Cedric Guindon (Owen Sound → Kingston)

A busy offseason in Kingston saw the club acquire a perennial point-getter in Cedric Guindon.

Across his three years in Owen Sound, Guindon surpassed 50 points each season that included a a career high 69 in 2022-23.

A former Montreal Canadiens draft pick, the overage forward will spearhead a new Fronts attack that also includes Jacob Battaglia (CGY), Ethan Miedema (BUF) and Tuomas Uronen (VGK).

Ryerson Leenders (Brampton → Brantford)

With Jack Ivankovic (2025) set to own the crease this coming year, Brampton decided to move Ryerson Leenders (BUF).

And Brampton were more than happy to oblige.

In his second season, Leenders led all OHL goaltenders in 2023-24 with a .909 save percentage across 46 contests. Furthermore, his 24 wins ranked 10th while he also recorded three shutouts. The 18-year-old recently backstopped Canada to gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and at the 2024 U18 World Championships.

Leenders is the latest in a long line of NHL prospects to join the Bulldogs roster alongside Cole Brown (NJ), Nick Lardis (CHI), Marek Vanacker (CHI), among others.

Andrei Loshko (Rouyn-Noranda → Niagara)

After three years in the QMJHL, Andrei Loshko (SEA) is set for a new challenge in his final CHL season.

Claimed on waivers from Rouyn-Noranda, Loshko will suit-up for Niagara in 2024-25 where he’ll be expected to improve an IceDogs offence that finished 19th in scoring a year ago.

The 46th overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Loshko spent his first two seasons with Chicoutimi. With the Huskies last year, the Belarus native had a career high 28 goals.

Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener → Brampton)

Perhaps the biggest offseason move in the entire CHL, Brampton showed their intent to win with the acquisition of 50-goal man Carson Rehkopf (SEA).

He finished second in OHL goals with a personal best 52 while his 95 points ranked ninth. His 16 power play goals and 10 game-winners were tied for the league lead while his 1.58 point-per-game average was the tied for the eighth best.

Rehkopf joins an offence that includes Angus MacDonell (DAL) and Luke Misa (CGY) as well as Porter Martone, one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft, in what will be a year-long potent attack.