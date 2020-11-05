October’s QMJHL Players of the Month

The QMJHL has announced its Players of the Month for October:

Forward of the Month: Xavier Simoneau (Drummondville Voltigeurs) – 4GP, 6G, 4A, 10Pts

Once the Drummondville Voltigeurs get back to action, it is the club’s hope that their captain, Xavier Simoneau, continues along the same torrid pace with which he began the season. The 19-year-old centre from Saint-Andre-Avellin, Que., produced multiple points in each of his first four games of the season, guiding the Volts to a 3-0-1-0 record in the process. Simoneau’s last appearance came on October 10, when his two-goal, three-point performance propelled his club to a 4-1 triumph over the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

It was a case of picking up right where he left off for the fourth-year veteran, who recorded points in 11 of his team’s final 12 games in 2019-20, a year that saw Simoneau achieve a career-high 89 points. The ninth-overall selection of the Voltigeurs at the 2017 QMJHL Entry Draft, Simoneau, the winner of last year’s Humanitarian Award for greatest community involvement in the “Q”, was invited to NHL training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fall of 2019. Furthermore, his month ended with an invitation to attend Team Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp in advance of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship held in Edmonton.

Defenceman of the Month: Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown Islanders) – 9GP, 4G, 9A, 13Pts

It was widely agreed upon entering this season that any success the Charlottetown Islanders may encounter could be largely determined by the play of Lukas Cormier. So far, both player and team have passed the test with flying colours. The 18-year-old from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., has put together what could be the first part of a career campaign, which includes five multi-point outings, a pair of powerplay tallies, and the game-winning goal on the first night of the regular season. Additionally, Cormier has found himself even or better in the plus/minus category in seven of nine contests.

It’s been an eventful month for Cormier, the fourth-overall selection of the Islanders at the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft. The early part of October saw him selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. It concluded with him earning a spot on Team Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp roster in advance of the 2021 World Juniors.

Goaltender of the Month: Colten Ellis (Charlottetown Islanders) – 6-0-0-0, 2.00, .919 SV%, 1 SO

Colten Ellis arrived in Charlottetown after a trade with the Rimouski Oceanic during the offseason and has quickly made himself at home. The 20-year-old from Antigonish, N.S., has yet to lose a game this year while allowing two goals or less in five of his first six outings. One of his top performances came on October 16 when he kicked aside all 25 shots in a victory over the Halifax Mooseheads for his 12th career QMJHL shutout, good for a tie for 12th all-time in league history. Ellis’ early results find him leading the league in wins and tied at the top in goals-against average.

A four-year veteran, Ellis was originally selected by Cape Breton in the fourth round of the 2016 QMJHL Entry Draft. The winner of 80 regular season “Q” games entering this year, including a career-high 33 with Rimouski in 2017-18, Ellis was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Rookie of the Month: Vincent Labelle (Moncton Wildcats) – 7GP, 3G, 7A, 10Pts

On a Moncton Wildcats club that is searching to find its identity after experiencing substantial roster turnover, Vincent Labelle has been one of the most pleasant surprises so far. The 18-year-old from Ottawa hit the ground running in the QMJHL, scoring twice in his first game on October 2 against Charlottetown. As impressive as his start was, Labelle’s end of October was arguably even more noteworthy, first posting a four-assist night in Halifax on October 29 then a trio of assists in Bathurst on October 30 in the first back-to-back victories for the Cats this campaign.

After one month of regular season play, Labelle, who was a free agent invite to Wildcats’ training camp, finds himself atop the league in rookie scoring and tied for the team lead in goals, assists, and points.