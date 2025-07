O’Brien is first CHL player to sign from 2025 NHL Draft

Eighth overall pick, Jake O’Brien is the first CHL player from the 2025 NHL Draft to sign his entry-level contract.

The Seattle Kraken prospect improved on his OHL rookie of the year 23/24 season by racking up 32 goals and 98 points in 66 games this past season; adding another 11 points in 11 playoff games. Across two OHL seasons the Brantford Bulldogs’ forward has 162 points in 127 games.

The native of Toronto, ON also won gold with Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.