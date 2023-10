No shortage of brother combinations in the OHL this season

By Joelle Wood / OHL

The Ontario Hockey League has seen its fair share of sibling rivalries hit the ice over the years. With some even having the opportunity to play alongside one another, the family affairs continue as 15 brother duos line OHL rosters this season.

Luke & Michael Misa

Meeting for the first time this season, the Misa brothers look forward to playing one-another on Saturday as the Steelheads host the Spirit. Selected ninth overall by the Steelheads in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Luke Misa has continued to be a strong contributor, tallying 75 points (20-55-75) in 131 regular season games for the Trout. Watching Luke play his rookie season in the League, Michael Misa has always dreamed of following in his brother’s footsteps. The sixth player to ever be granted exceptional status into the OHL, Michael Misa was selected first overall by the Saginaw Spirit in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Granted to players whose qualities not only on the ice, but as a person, deem the player deserving of the rare privilege of participating in the CHL at an early age, Michael had a standout season earning OHL Rookie of the Year, tallying 56 points (22-34-56) in 45 games played.

BATTLE OF THE BROTHERS ⚔️ Watch two of the best goal scorers in the OHL go head-to-head as Luke Misa and the Steelheads host Michael Misa and the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday 🏒 You won't want to miss out! Secure your seats today https://t.co/OvzqdxVQqt#SteelStrong pic.twitter.com/loGrjUFKA6 — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) October 12, 2023

Jacob & Justin Cloutier

With this set of siblings both playing on the right-wing, Jacob Cloutier has been able to look up to his older brother as he begins his OHL career. Selected 35th overall in the 2023 Priority Selection by Saginaw, the Ottawa, Ont. native found the back of the net in his first OHL appearance for the Spirit this season. Entering his third season in the Soo, 2005-born forward Justin Cloutier was the Greyhounds’ first pick in the 2021 Priority Selection, tallying 53 points (28-25-53) in 142 regular season matchups for the Hounds.

Ending the game on a positive note with the Cloutier brothers 💞 pic.twitter.com/SypoDXm7jz — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) September 23, 2023

Landon & Braydon McCallum

Natives of Delhi, Ont., the McCallum brothers see the fun in their on-ice rivalry. Entering his fourth season with the Wolves, Landon McCallum was Sudbury’s first round (15th overall) selection in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. A breakout season, Landon recorded 61 points (17-44-61) in 68 games played last year. Following in his older brother’s footsteps, 2022 fourth round (69th overall) Petes selection Brayden McCallum made 10 appearances for Peterborough in his rookie season, as he was crowned OHL Champion.

Bryce & Brodie McConnell-Barker

Selected in the third round (97th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2022 NHL Draft, Greyhounds forward Bryce McConnell-Barker has been a true role model for his younger brother as they suit up together in the Soo. Recording 132 points (55-77-132) in 142 OHL regular season appearances with the Hounds, Bryce enters his third season in the Soo after being selected fourth overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. The Greyhounds’ third round pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, 2006-born Brodie McConnell-Barker has suited up for 14 games with the Soo, as the 6-foot, 180lb. blueliner continues to develop with his brother by his side.

Andrew & Jacob LeBlanc

Twin flames Jacob and Andrew LeBlanc have the privilege of being together at home, and on the ice. Hailing from Port Colborne, Ont., the 19-year-old brothers are the first set of twins to ever suit up for the Sarnia Sting. As they both enter their third season in the OHL, Andrew led the OHL preseason with seven goals in five games. The former first round (17th overall) pick by Kitchener has recorded 64 points over 119 OHL appearances. Remaining side-by-side throughout their OHL careers in Kitchener, Niagara, and Sarnia, Jacob LeBlanc has made 139 regular season appearances, tallying eight goals, 44 assists, and 52 points.

The twin connection 🧬 Jacob Leblanc sets up his brother Andrew for the game-winner and the @StingHockey get their first road win of the season! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/U6PBafaQmH — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 7, 2023

Jacob & Gabriel Frasca

The younger brothers of OHL alumnus Jordan Frasca, Jacob and Gabriel are creating their own identities in the League. Entering his overage season, Jacob has been a consistent contributor for Barrie as he plays his fourth year with the Colts. Recording 98 points (40-58-98) in 152 regular season games, the 2003-born centreman was Barrie’s third round (45th overall) pick in the 2019 Priority Selection. Building off a successful rookie campaign, Gabriel Frasca tallied 15 goals, 19 assists, and 34 points in his first season with the Frontenacs. The Caledon, Ont. product was Kingston’s first round pick in the 2022 Priority Selection.

The Frasca brothers took today's ceremonial puck drop on Family Day with @BGCsoutheast and @1043FreshRadio. Pink Shirt Day is this Wednesday, February 22nd. Be Kind To You, Be Kind To All!#FrontsHockey | @OHLHockey | @OHLBarrieColts pic.twitter.com/6MsLBLPrfq — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) February 20, 2023

Alex & Paul Christopoulos

The second active set of twins in the League, the Richmond Hill, Ont. natives have had the pleasure of playing together twice over the last three seasons. Selected in the second round (38th overall) by North Bay in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Paul Christopoulos enters his fourth year with the Battalion, recording 54 points (9-45-54) over 189 appearances on the blueline, helping the Troops skate to two Eastern Conference Finals over the last two seasons. Playing alongside his brother until midway through his sophomore campaign, Spitfires’ Alex Christopoulos has tallied 75 goals, 39 assists, and 114 points over 193 games played between North Bay and Windsor.

We've got some family in the building ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ZSFRrcZJj — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) January 27, 2023

Hunter & Henry Brzustewicz

Playing for the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights, the Brzustewicz brothers go head-to-head as rivals this season. Selected in the third round (75th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Hunter Brzustewicz had a strong rookie season, recording 57 points (6-51-57) over 68 games played with the Rangers. A first round 2023 OHL Priority Selection pick, Henry Brustewicz has appeared in four regular season matchups for the Knights this season, as both brothers prepare to battle it out in a highly competitive Western Conference.

Sam & Max McCue

Facing off in the 2023 OHL Championship Series between the Peterborough Petes and the London Knights, the Sudbury, Ont. natives are no stranger to competition. Selected in the seventh round (125th overall) by the Petes in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Sam was a fresh face in Peterborough last season, making 33 regular season appearances on top of his three playoff showings to be crowned an OHL Champion. Falling to his younger brother in the Championship Series, Max McCue enters his fourth season with the Knights, tallying 85 points (20-60-85) in 161 regular season games. The 20-year-old forward was selected by San Jose in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

“I never thought with the age gap that we’d play against each other in the OHL.” The 2023 #OHLChampionship is a family affair for brothers Sam and Max McCue. #LDNvsPBO READ 🗞️: https://t.co/rk6gBOEW01 pic.twitter.com/AOzB67Mj0e — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) May 19, 2023

Dylan & Ryan Roobroeck

Selected second overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the London Jr. Knights U16 program, Ryan Roobroeck enters the League as Niagara’s top rookie, recording three points in his first four games. Generals centreman Dylan Roobroeck has been able to guide his younger brother throughout his transition into the League, as the veteran now enters his third season. Selected in the sixth round (178th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2023 NHL Draft, Dylan has recorded 79 points (25-54-79) in 136 appearances between Oshawa and Niagara.

The Roobroeck brothers do the #OHLDraft! Big 6-foot-7 @Oshawa_Generals forward Dylan Roobroeck got to experience his "little" 15-year-old, 6-foot-2 brother Ryan being selected second overall by the @OHLIceDogs 🎥 pic.twitter.com/3SqXD8eivo — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) May 2, 2023

Gavin & Travis Hayes

With their eldest brother Avery graduating as a two-time OHL Champion with the Bulldogs and Petes, two Hayes still remain in the League as they look to clinch a title of their own. Flint’s first pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Gavin Hayes remains a solid contributor for the Firebirds, recording 41 goals, 40 assists, and 80 points in his sophmore campaign last season. The Westland, MI. native was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round (66th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Looking to follow in his older brothers footsteps, Travis Hayes enters the league as the Soo’s 2023 second round (25th overall) pick. Off to an impressive start, the 2007-born forward has recorded eight points (5-3-8) in his first six OHL outings.

Ryder & Sawyer Boulton

Rough and tumble sons of OHL graduate and former NHL winger Eric Boulton, Ryder and Sawyer are newcomers to the London Knights this season, both signing as undrafted free agents. Ryder, 17, made his debut on Sept. 29th against Niagara and has played in six games this season. Sawyer, 19, was signed by the club earlier this week.

Coulson & Kaden Pitre

Hailing from Souffville, Ont., Coulson and Kaden Pitre have the privilege of sharing the ice as they both suit up for the Firebirds. A third round (65th overall) pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Coulson Pitre enters his third season in Flint, recording 48 goals, 56 assists, and 104 points over 113 regular season games. Taken under his older brother’s wing, Kaden Pitre was selected in the first round (18th overall) by the Firebirds in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Recording three goals in his first four games of the 2023-24 season, the 2006-born forward continues to develop as he enters his sophomore year in Flint.

The Pitre brothers connect! 🤝 @FlintFirebirds #NHLDraft-eligible forward Coulson Pitre feeds his younger brother Kaden for this seventh goal of the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/PcL46egTXh — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 25, 2023

Connor & Kieron Walton

Another active twin pairing, Connor and Kieron Walton both enter their sophomore season in the OHL. Selected in the second round (28th overall) by Sudbury in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Kieron Walton has recorded 18 points (10-8-18) over 51 games played with the Wolves. Spending his rookie season alongside his brother before joining the Spitfires, Connor Walton has appeared in five games with Windsor this season.

Landon & Lane Sim

The brothers from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia are the sons of former Sarnia Sting scoring machine Jon Sim who went on to enjoy a career in the NHL. Landon, a St. Louis Blues prospect on the London Knights, is currently out with an injury while Lane is breaking into the league after being selected by Sarnia in the third round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.