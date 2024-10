No. 4 ranked Oceanic down Foreurs in CHL Game of the Week

The CHL Top 10’s no. 4 ranked Rimouski Oceanic (7-3-0) beat the Val-d’Or Foreurs (3-7-1) 5-1 in Saturday’s CHL Game of the Week.

Maxime Coursol and Dominic Pilote each had a goal and two assists for the Oceanic while Anthony Paré, Alexandre Blais (ANA) and Mathys Dubé also scored. Samuel St-Hilare made 32 saves in the Rimouski net. Philippe Veilleux had Val-d’Or’s lone goal as Cedric Massé turned aside 28 shots.

Paré’s first of the season and Coursol gave Rimouski a 2-0 lead inside 2:51 before Veilleux cut the deficit in half at 7:21 of the opening stanza.

Pilote’s second of the season restored the Oceanic’s two-goal lead at 3:39 of the second while Blais scored his fourth of the season into an empty-net at 18:40 of the third. Dubé completed the scoring at 19:21.

After they played their first nine games of the season on the road, the victory extended the Oceanic’s winning streak to six games.