Nissan Canada Becomes Official Partner of the CHL, WHL, OHL and QMJHL

New multi-year partnership spans marquee CHL events and key WHL, OHL and QMJHL properties, connecting Nissan with hockey communities across Canada through local dealer engagement

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today a new multi-year partnership with Nissan Canada, which becomes an Official Partner of the CHL and its Member Leagues — the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Through the partnership, Nissan and its dealer network will work alongside teams across the CHL to support hockey communities nationwide in Canada through local activations, community events and fan experiences.

With dealers operating in Canadian markets that are home to WHL, OHL and QMJHL teams, the partnership will create new opportunities to engage fans and support the communities where the game is played, celebrated and shared.

“We are proud to welcome Nissan Canada as an Official Partner of the CHL and our Member Leagues,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. “With Nissan dealers serving many of the markets our teams call home, this partnership combines the national reach of our marquee events and key WHL, OHL and QMJHL properties with meaningful local engagement. Our goal is to build a partnership that resonates as strongly within those communities as it does on the national stage.”

Throughout the multi-year partnership, Nissan will have a presence at the CHL’s marquee annual events: the CHL USA Prospects Challenge and the Memorial Cup presented by Kubota. The upcoming 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, featuring top 2027 NHL Draft prospects from the CHL and the U.S. National Under-18 Team, will be held December 1 in Chicoutimi, Que., and December 2 in Québec City. The 2027 Memorial Cup, which will crown the CHL champion, will be hosted by the Guelph Storm in Guelph, Ont., from May 20–30.

At the Member League level, Nissan will serve as presenting sponsor of the WHL Prospects Draft and QMJHL Opening Week and as title sponsor of the OHL Playoffs, while supporting other programs and events throughout the partnership.

Beyond these national and league properties, Nissan will help advance a range of initiatives over the course of the partnership, including dealer-led activations, youth hockey experiences and fan engagement programs. Participating dealers will have opportunities to work alongside local WHL, OHL and QMJHL teams to deliver community-based programming in markets across Canada.

“Hockey has long been Canada’s game, bringing people together and creating lasting connections in communities across the country,” said Kristina Herder, Director, Marketing Communications, Nissan Canada. “This partnership is more than a sponsorship. It’s about showing up in those communities, supporting the next generation of players and fans, and creating meaningful experiences that bring people together through the game.”

By bringing together the CHL, the WHL, OHL and QMJHL, and Nissan’s dealer network across Canada, the partnership creates new opportunities to engage fans, support local hockey initiatives and celebrate the game at both the local and national levels.

Further details on activations and community programming will be announced throughout the season.

For more information about Nissan Canada’s products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan.ca. Follow Nissan Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn, and watch its latest videos on YouTube.

About the Canadian Hockey League (CHL)

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world’s largest development hockey league, featuring 52 Canadian and nine American teams across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) than any other league, while supporting student-athletes through a significant investment in education and scholarship programs. Each year, nearly 1,000 CHL graduates receive support through WHL, OHL, and QMJHL scholarship programs, with CHL clubs investing nearly $10 million annually in player education and scholarship support. During the 2025–26 NHL season, more than 475 CHL alumni were among the 1,033-plus players to appear in at least one game. At the 2026 NHL Draft, 106 CHL-developed players were selected—the most of any development league worldwide and the CHL’s highest total since 2010—including 16 first-round picks. For more information, please visit chl.ca.

About Nissan Canada Inc.

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 306 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 210 independent Nissan dealerships, including 87 that also act as Nissan Commercial Vehicles dealers, 136 electric vehicle-certified dealers, and 39 INFINITI retailers across Canada.